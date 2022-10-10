Northern Maine Boys Soccer Heal Points as of Monday October 10

The Maine Boys High School Soccer Season is quickly coming to an end with most teams having played at least 10 of their 14 games as of Monday morning, October 10th.

The last countable games have to be played by October 18th, with the 19th set aside for any games that couldn’t be played on the 18th.

The Boys Regional Quarterfinals are scheduled for October 26th with Class A and D semifinals set for October 28th and the Class B and C semifinals for October 29th.

The Northern Regional Finals are set for November 1st with the A and D Boys playing at 4 pm with the A game at Cony and the D game in Presque Isle. On November 2nd it will be the Class B and C Regional Finals with the B Final at Cameron Stadium in Bangor and the D in Presque Isle, both scheduled for 4 pm

On November 5th the State Finals will be held with Class B and C playing at Hampden Academy and Class A and D playing at Deering High School.

Here are the Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported as of Monday morning, October 10th.

