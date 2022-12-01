Northern Kentucky University basketball prepares for Horizon League

Northern Kentucky men’s basketball standout Marquess Warrick was named the Nike Horizon League Player of the Week for the second consecutive time after a record-setting outburst on Sunday.

Warrick went off for 45 points on Sunday in a double-overtime win over Tennessee Tech at Truist Arena. The 45 points are the highest in a single in NCAA Division I so far this season and an NKU Division I era record.

His 18 made field goals in the contest also set an NKU school record.

NKU was without two starters in that game, sophomore wing Sam Vinson and senior point guard Xavier Rhodes.

NKU guard Marques Warrick during his 45-point performance against Tennessee Tech Nov. 27, 2022 at Truist Arena.

“I told Marques before the game ‘Hey man, we’re a little short. We might need a 30-piece from you tonight’ and he just went and did 45, He upped me by 15,” NKU head Coach Darrin Horn said on Sunday. “From a coaching perspective, I’m watching a guy play 45 minutes in his fourth game in seven days and played with tremendous toughness. He handled the ball a ton, only had one turnover, shot a high percentage on his way to that 45, and down the stretch made huge defensive plays.”

