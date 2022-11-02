Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions by top model

The Northern Illinois Huskies begin a stretch of three home games on Wednesday when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas in a MACtion Matchup of struggling clubs. The Huskies won the conference title last year but now must win their final four contests to become Bowl eligible. They begin that quest against a Central Michigan club that is in an identical predicament. The Chippewas won nine games last season but have lost four of five and will be eliminated from postseason consideration with another defeat.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET from Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. The Huskies are 6-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois point spread: Northern Illinois -6

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over/under total points: 567

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Northern Illinois -235, Central Michigan +192

CMU: The underdog has covered the spread in seven of the past eight meetings in this rivalry.

NIU: The Huskies are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games when coming off a bye week.

Featured Game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies have offset inconsistent play from the quarterback position by establishing one of the most productive rushing attacks in the conference. They rank second in the MAC with 202.3 ground yards per contest and are out-gaining their opponents in total yards on average (398 to 389 ypg) for the first time in five seasons.

They have perhaps the MAC’s strongest one-two backfield Punch in Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown, both of whom are sophomores and top-five rushers in the conference. Waylee leads the way with 131 carries for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Brown has notched 575 yards on 99 rushes for six touchdowns and both standouts are averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. Waylee is the second-leading rusher in the MAC, while Brown ranks fifth.

Sophomore quarterback Justin Lynch, who started last week against Ohio, also has proven to be a rushing threat when he is behind center. The Temple transfer has logged 170 rushing yards on 45 attempts with two touchdowns.

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas might have found their quarterback of the future when freshman dual-threat Jase Bauer entered the game early in last week’s 34-18 loss to Bowling Green. Coach Jim McElwain said he was looking for a spark on the Offensive side and inserted Bauer into the game on the second drive. They led the team to a field goal and rotated drives with incumbent starter Daniel Richardson for the remainder of the first half.

Bauer played the entire second half, minus one series, and ended up going 18-for-25 passing for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 109 rushing yards on 16 carries and the freshman was under center for all of Central Michigan’s scoring drives.

Afterwards, McElwain told the media he was impressed with Bauer’s performance, and his teammates said they responded to the quarterback’s confidence and leadership.

