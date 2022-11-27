Northern Highlands NJ football keeps season going with overtime win

FRANKLIN – Freddie Kanning isn’t considered a primary target in Northern Highlands’ fast-paced offense, but whenever he’s called on, he’s as sure-handed as any receiver on the roster.

So when quarterback Nate Johnson turned to the junior with the game on the line, Kanning came through in the biggest game of his high school career.

Kanning’s touchdown grab in overtime proved to be the game winner and a missed extra point sealed the deal as Northern Highlands, No. 23 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings, held on for a 21-20 win over No. 19 North Hunterdon in the NJSIAA Group 4 semifinals Saturday at Franklin High School.

Northern Highlands (9-3) Advances to the first Group 4 state-championship game. The Highlanders will play the Winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Millville and Mainland. The final will be played at SHI Stadium on the campus at Rutgers University on the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4.

“I knew nothing was stopping me from getting into the end zone. We were built for this kind of game,” said Kanning, who had only 14 receptions coming into the game and no touchdowns. “Biggest play of the game in overtime, you can’t ask for anything better. Nothing was stopping me from getting in there. I love it man. I love making history. I love this team and I can’t wait to get home to celebrate with them.”

Tied 14-14 at the end of regulation, Northern Highlands scored on its first series in overtime on the third play of the drive when Johnson threw a 15-yard dart to Kanning (three receptions, 45 yards), who Shook off two defenders, to give the Highlanders a seven-point lead following the point-after kick by junior Daniel Moor. Running back Charlie Sparago started the drive with back-to-back, five-yard carries to put the team in striking distance.

North Hunterdon needed five plays to get into the end zone on the ensuing drive to pull within a point. Running back Kente Edwards ran three times and ate up 14 total yards, including a 1-yard scoring run. But the point-after kick sailed under the bottom crossbar of the goal post, sending the Northern Highlands bench into a frenzy.

“We expected this was going to be a dogfight. Their record speaks for itself. But we’re a great team, and we’re all close,” senior defensive lineman and Captain Jack Inserra said. “We had to set the edge on both sides. Once we did that, we forced them inside, and that proved to be a good strategy. They’re running back is a very good runner and a great back. We studied him all week in the film room. Once we pushed him inside, we knew we were going to win.”

Edwards, a Naval Academy commit, scored all three North Hunterdon touchdowns. His first evened the score midway through the second quarter, when he bolted 22 yards into the end zone. His second TD came on the first play of the fourth quarter, when he barreled in from two yards to knot the game at 14.

Northern Highlands struck first when Johnson connected with Danny Smiechowski (three receptions, 40 yards) on a 12-yard slant with 4:14 left in the first quarter to cap a three-play, 22-yard drive. Smiechowski’s touchdown came Moments after Charlie Sparago picked off North Hunterdon quarterback Luke Martini deep in Lions territory.

The Highlanders retook the lead with 42 seconds left in the first half when Johnson took a keeper and barreled in from a yard out to cap a 10-play, 56-yard drive.

North Hunterdon had an opportunity to win the game on a field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation, but the kick sailed wide left, sending the game into overtime.

Northern Highlands started the game with junior JR Walley at quarterback following last week’s overtime win over Ramapo in the North 1, Group 4 Sectional final, in which he threw for 240 yards on 30-of-43 passing and four touchdowns. Walley was in for the first two series against North Hunterdon, before Highlanders first-year Coach Dave Cord turned to Johnson Midway through the first quarter.

“Both got 50-50 reps all week. We were going to go with the hot hand today and we discussed it all week at practice,” Cord said. “They both played well enough this year to deserve playing time, and that’s what we did.”

“We actually started the game by switching, and we were going to go on-and-off,” Johnson said. “I ended up getting the hot hand, and JR had to play defense, so I played the rest of the game [at QB].

“At the beginning of the year, I was battling for a starting spot, and it took a little while to get into it,” Johnson added. “We’re now clicking as a team, and we’re looking good.”

What it means

Northern Highlands extended its winning streak to five games and advanced to the Group 4 title game for the first time in state and program history.

This was the second straight overtime game for the Highlanders. Last week, the Allendale school defeated neighboring Rival Ramapo, 49-42.

After starting the season 1-2, Northern Highlands has won eight of its last nine games, with its last loss a 21-14 setback to Clifton on Oct. 14.

With the loss, North Hunterdon closed out the season with an 11-2 record and a North 2, Group 4 Sectional title.

By the numbers

Johnson was 10 of 16 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards rushed for 130 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns.

Sparago ran for 68 yards on 17 carries.

North Hunterdon receiver Derek Vaddis caught nine passes for 105 yards.

Northern Highlands receiver Luke Saturn had six receptions for 67 yards.

They said it

“This group has shown everyone that they have a lot of resilience. Not just the last two games, but starting 1-2 after a 12-1 season the year before and staying with it and keep progressing, I’m really proud of that.” — Cord

“It’s obvious, Northern Highlands has a winning culture. Once we lost to Old Tappan, we knew we were going to have to switch the season around, and that’s exactly what we did. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in New Jersey. Northern Highlands is a great place surrounded by great people and that’s what makes this atmosphere and culture so great.” — Insert