Northern Highlands NJ football keeps season going with overtime win

FRANKLIN – Freddie Kanning isn’t considered a primary target in Northern Highlands’ fast-paced offense, but whenever he’s called on, he’s as sure-handed as any receiver on the roster.

So when quarterback Nate Johnson turned to the junior with the game on the line, Kanning came through in the biggest game of his high school career.

Kanning’s touchdown grab in overtime proved to be the game winner and a missed extra point sealed the deal as Northern Highlands, No. 23 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings, held on for a 21-20 win over No. 19 North Hunterdon in the NJSIAA Group 4 semifinals Saturday at Franklin High School.

Northern Highlands (9-3) Advances to the first Group 4 state-championship game. The Highlanders will play the Winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Millville and Mainland. The final will be played at SHI Stadium on the campus at Rutgers University on the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4.

