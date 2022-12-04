Northern Highlands NJ football falls to Millville in state title game

PISCATAWAY — Northern Highlands reached the first NJSIAA Group 4 football final, but its season ended with a bitter loss at Rutgers for the second year in a row.

Millville came away with an 18-14 win Saturday night at SHI Stadium, despite giving the Highlanders repeated chances to come back. The Thunderbolts (12-2) committed four second-half turnovers, including two in the red zone, but Northern Highlands did not score off any of them.

Backup quarterback JR Walley played most of the game after Nate Johnson left with an injury to his throwing hand. Despite throwing two touchdown passes, Walley finished 14-of-31 for 128 yards after starting off 8-for-8.

Millville scored the go-ahead TD on Jacob Zamot’s two-yard pass to Freddie Lavan III with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Highlands Charlie Sparago tries to find a way through the line in first half action, Millville Football vs Northern Highlands in NJSIAA Group 4 Final on December 3, 2022 in Piscataway, NJ.

Northern Highlands’ final drive ended with a fourth-down sack by the Thunderbolts’ Jayden Jones on the 14-yard line with 16 seconds to go.

“They’re a very good football team, a very good defense,” Highlanders Coach Dave Cord said of Millville. “It was a series of errors everywhere.”

What it means

The Highlanders upperclassmen had to be experiencing déjà vu. They lost the 2021 North Group 4 regional final at Rutgers in similar fashion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button