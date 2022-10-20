Northern Colorado men’s golf closes fall portion of 2022-23 schedule

The University of Northern Colorado men’s golf team wrapped up its fall season on Wednesday in Berthoud.

UNC placed seventh out of 10 teams at the TPC Colorado Collegiate Invite. The Bears bested Denver, the host, St. Thomas and Air Force. It finished with a score of 36-over 900.

Wednesday was UNC’s weakest round of the tournament, hitting a 15-over 303, but bad days from other teams kept it from dropping.

Graduate student Jack Castiglia finished in sixth, where he was after two rounds of play, dropping five spots from Day 1. Castiglia ended the tournament with a score of 4-under 212 overall and hit 2-under 70 in the final round.

Unfortunately, he was unable to make up for his 1-over 73 on Tuesday.

Castiglia finished with 37 pars, tying him for fourth overall. They added one eagle, as well.

Graduate student Garrett Willis jumped nine spots on the Leaderboard after recording a 1-over 73 on Wednesday. He finished in a six-way tie for 16th, with a 4-over 220.

Freshman Yuze Zhang had been the second man for the Bears but dropped to T28 after a rough outing. Zhang finished the final day with a 5-over 77, giving him an overall scorecard of 7-over 223.

Despite Zhang’s drop in the leaderboard, he led the Bears with 12 birdies, tying him for seventh overall.

UNC will finish the rest of its schedule in the spring. The Big Sky Tournament is scheduled for April in Scottsdale, Arizona.