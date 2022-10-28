Northern California girls volleyball team ousted from Playoffs due to clerical error

One of the top girls volleyball teams in the CIF-North Coast Section was left off any playoff bracket because it played one too many matches.

As first reported by the San Jose Mercury News Thursday, the Dragons (30-7), the undefeated champions of the West Alameda County Conference (12-0), played one more than the allotted 24 matches.

Because many preseason tournament matches are two-out-of-three, — and not 3-of-5 — they don’t count towards the 24-match requirement. According to NCS commissioner Pat Cruikshank, O’Dowd’s total regular-season count was 25 matches.

