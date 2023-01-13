Northern Arts Council Awards local Grants

From left, NAC treasurer Tom Winquist; Mary Puestow, Oneida County 4-H; Anne Williams, Oneida County 4-H; Mary Dork, Northwoods Choraliers; Virginia Roberts, Rhinelander District Library Director; Josh Calhoun, Rhinelander High School Art Department; Daniel Stroede, Rhinelander Male Chorus; Denise Chojnacki, Rhinelander District Library; Emily Irwin, WXPR; Ken Juon, ArtStart; Jennifer Anderson, LOLA Arts; Traci Stinebrink, ArtStart. Not pictured, Sandy Madden, Campanile Center for the Arts.

By Star Journal staff

The Northern Arts Council presented 10 organizations with arts grants totaling $15,900 last week. The NAC was formed in 1969 for the purpose of developing and sponsoring art and cultural events in northern Wisconsin. It is the longest continuing local arts group in the state.

This is the first year the NAC presented its Grants in person.

“We felt that people need to know what we’re doing,” said Northern Arts Council treasurer Tom Winquist. “We used to space it out through the year, this year we are giving it all out in advance at one time so they can spend it as they need it.”

The non-profit NAC’s purpose is to encourage broader participation in the arts through grant-making and the sharing of resources for all community art and cultural activities in Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida and Vilas counties. Winquist said the NAC is always open to new members.

Organizations receiving funding for 2023 are ArtStart, Rhinelander High School Art Department, Oneida County 4-H, Campanile Center for the Arts, Rhinelander District Library, Land O’Lakes Arts, WXPR, Rhinelander Male Chorus and Northwoods Choraliers.

LOLA Arts representative Jennifer Anderson accepts a grant from NAC treasurer Tom Winquist.

Mary Dork, representing Northwoods Choraliers, receives a Northern Arts Council grant from treasurer Tom Winquist.

Tom Winquist presents a grant check to Oneida County 4-H and Mary Puestow.

Daniel Stroede, representing the Rhinelander Male Chorus, is pictured with Tom Winquist from the Northern Arts Council.

ArtStart’s Traci Stinebrink accepts a NAC grant from Tom Winquist.

Tom Winquist with Denise Chojnacki, center and Virginia Roberts with the Rhinelander District Library.

Tom Winquist presents Emily Irwin, representing WXPR, with a grant check.

Rhinelander High School art teacher Josh Calhoun accepts a grant from Tom Winquist.

Sandy Madden with the Campanile Center for the Arts, with NAC treasurer Tom Winquist.

