Northeastern’s Baylee Wissler signs to play golf at IU East

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. — Billy Mullin feels old, “ancient,” actually.

The fifth-year head Coach of IU East Women’s golf was at Northeastern High School Dec. 1. He was celebrating the signing of the newest member of his team, Northeastern senior Baylee Wissler, daughter of Brian Wissler, whom Mullin coached as an Assistant of IU East’s men’s basketball program in the 1990s.

Mullin has coached siblings and cousins ​​before, but signing a former player’s kid really let him know he’s getting up there.

“I was a dumb young Coach back then,” Mullin said, admitting he was probably too young to Coach at the time. “I didn’t know what the hell I was doing.”

He’s gained some experience and wisdom since then, enough not to let one of the area’s best golfers over the last four years take her talents outside Wayne County.

