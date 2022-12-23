Northeast Wisconsin sports Awards reveals girls volleyball Nominees

The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the Nominees for girls volleyball player of the year. The Winner will be announced this spring at the Awards show. More details about the program, including the show’s date, time and location, will be announced soon.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to our sponsors. Information on how to RSVP and purchase tickets can be found on the show’s website, which will be unveiled soon.

The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

The show will recognize prep athletes, coaches and teams in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets for their achievements during the 2022-23 school year. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link.

This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details on that program will be announced soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for girls volleyball:

Olivia Baerl, Howards Grove High School – Jr.

Emily Bruss, Pulaski High School – Jr.

Saige Damrow, Howards Grove High School – Sr.

Ella Demetrician, Appleton North High School – Jr.

Autumn Flynn, Luxemburg-Casco High School – Sr.

Karissa Fortune, Appleton North High School – Sr.

Grace Fruzen, Manitowoc Lincoln High School – Jr.

Mallory Gozdziewski, Howards Grove High School – Jr.

Macy Herman, Kimberly High School – Sr.

Mattea Kiepert, Xavier High School – Jr.

Rachel Koss, Freedom High School – Sr.

Olivia Lasee, Appleton North High School – Sr.

Abby Ongna, Marshfield High School – Jr.

Mariah Potter, Xavier High School – So.

Sydney Pitz, St Mary’s Springs Academy – Sr.

Molly Rohde, Hortonville High School – Sr.

Kennedy Schmitz, Fox Valley Lutheran High School – Sr.

Katie Schulz, Kimberly High School – Sr.

Belle Shea, Xavier High School – Jr.

Paige Siehr, Valders High School – Sr.

Taylor Tetzlaff, Kaukauna High School – Sr.

Kaitlyn VanderWerff, Central Wisconsin Christian High School – Sr.

Greta Wise, NEW Lutheran High School – Sr.

Maddie York, Manitowoc Lincoln High School – Jr.