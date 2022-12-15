Northeast Wisconsin sports Awards reveals 8-player football Nominees

The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the Nominees for 8-player football athlete of the year. The Winner will be announced this spring at the Awards show. More details about the program, including the show’s date, time and location, will be announced soon.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to our sponsors. Information on how to RSVP and purchase tickets can be found on the show’s website, which will be unveiled soon.

The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

The show will recognize prep athletes, coaches and teams in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets for their achievements during the 2022-23 school year. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link.

This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details on that program will be announced soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for 8-player football:

Logan Amacher, Owen-Withee High School – Sr.

Thomas Bates, Newman Catholic High School – Sr.

Ben Hardesty, Newman Catholic High School – Sr.

Conner Krach, Newman Catholic High School – Sr.

Sam Marquardt, Lena/St. Thomas – Sr.

Sam Todd, Saint Mary Catholic High School – Sr.