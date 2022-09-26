Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 6, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated.

THURSDAY

Great Lakes Conference

Holy Name 32, Lakewood 2

Buckeye 42, Parma 12

FRIDAY

Akron City Series

East 64, North 0

Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division

Ashtabula Lakeside 38, West Geauga 0

Kirtland 38, Chagrin Falls 6

Geneva 42, Orange 0

Perry 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 12

Chagrin Valley Conference Metro Division

Trinity 14, Independence 13

59 Lutheran West, 6 Wickliffe

Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division

Berkshire 42, Crestwood 8

Cardinal 64, Beachwood 0

Harvey 42, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Crown Conference

Padua 21, Lake Catholic 9

Federal League

Canton GlenOak 31, Green 24

Greater Cleveland Conference

Mentor 35, Brunswick 14

Medina 48, Euclid 7

Great Lakes Conference

Elyria Catholic 42, Fairview 7

Rocky River 22, Bay 21

Valley Forge 46, Normandy 6

North Olmsted 42, Westlake 8

Lake Erie League

Bedford 50, Shaw 8

Garfield Heights 16, Shaker Heights 10

Maple Heights 32, Lorain 19

Lorain County League

Black River 29, Brookside 14

Columbia 41, Clearview 21

Firelands 46, Keystone 42

Wellington 56, Oberlin 6

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Gray Division

Garrettsville Garfield 54, Warren Champion 14

Metro Athletic Conference

Cloverleaf 42. Streetsboro 27

Norton 14, Coventry 7

Field 35, Ravenna 23

Woodridge 55, Springfield 0

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Fairport Harding 12

Portage Trail Conference

Mogadore 28, Warren JFK 14

Rootstown 56, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 8

Principals Athletic Conference

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Navarre Fairless 20

Massillon Tuslaw 27, Manchester 26

Senate Athletic League

John Hay 40, East Tech 0

John Adams 26, JFK 22

John Marshall 44, Lincoln-West 0

Glenville 40, Rhodes 0

Southwestern Conference

Avon 63, North Ridgeville 7

Avon Lake 56, Midview 7

Berea-Midpark 48, Amherst 7

Olmsted Falls 25, Elyria 14

Suburban League American Conference

Aurora 31, Tallmadge 30

Copley 54, Cuyahoga Falls 14

Highland 69, Kent Roosevelt 0

Barberton 34, Revere 7

Suburban League National Conference

Hudson 45, Brecksville 0

North Royalton 28, Stow 11

Wadsworth 41, Midview 14

Western Reserve Conference

Chardon 35, Kenston 18

Madison 20, Eastlake North 14 OT

Riverside 58, Mayfield 14

Nonconference

48 Hawken, 7 Brooklyn

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 46, Collinwood 6

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 46, East Liverpool 0

Ravenna Southeast 42, Windham 20

St. Ignatius 21, River Rouge (Mich.) 14

Solon 48, Twinsburg 29

Cleveland Heights 55, Strongsville 28

Archbishop Hoban 32, Walsh Jesuit 20

St. Vincent-St. Mary 27, Warren Harding 12

Warren Howland 19, Warrensville Heights 0

Willoughby South 41, Brush 26

Youngstown Boardman 20, Benedictine 12

SATURDAY

Akron City Series

Buchtel 26, Ellet 6

Garfield 20, Firestone 14 2OT

Nonconference

Canton Central Catholic 42, Lutheran East 12

Conneaut 41, Cleveland Central Catholic 6

University School 28, Gilmour 20

St. Edward 37, Rock Creek Christian (Md.) 6