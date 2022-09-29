Northeast media arts students work and cover Husker Harvest Days | Agriculture
GRAND ISLAND — Media arts students at Northeast Community College traveled to near Grand Island recently for Husker Harvest Days 2022. They Assisted with sound support for Northeast’s Booth and produced same-day video pieces that Featured different exhibitors from around the site of the “world’s largest , totally irrigated working farm show.”
The two student-led teams Interviewed members of BigIron Auctions, Great Plains Manufacturing and Miller manufacturing, among others. They then edited those interviews and posted them to social media the same day they were filmed.
“It was a great experience for all of our media arts students,” said Drew Dolezal, media arts instructor. “They had the opportunity to work with actual clients and people from around the state and region. It’s also helpful for them to Encounter those Unexpected challenges that happen when Filming in an unfamiliar place and in the elements. They even got to network with some potential employers.”
Media arts students who participated in working at Husker Harvest Days were Bethany Borgheiinck, Newman Grove; Alex Kastens, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Rylan Niemoth, St. Libory; Keally Peck, Norfolk; Gabriel Ramos, Chadron; Savannah Robinson, Fullerton; Jordan Stephens, Geneva; and Zane Thompson, Anselmo.
Dolezal was joined by Anthony Beardslee, media arts instructor, at the event.
The media arts program at Northeast Community College features several concentrations: Audio recording technology, broadcast production, digital cinema and media, digital Journalism and social media management, media production and video production.
The produced videos from Husker Harvest Days may be found on the Northeast Media Arts — Broadcasting’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
