Northeast Florida high school basketball, soccer power ranking, January 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 21 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

20-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 47-41 at Orange Park, won 51-30 at Nease, won 66-34 vs. University Christian, won 64-39 vs. Lake Highland Prep, won 63-51 vs. St. Petersburg.

This week: Tuesday vs. Fleming Island, Friday at Bishop Snyder.

Glance: Stallions were perfect during a rare five-game week, now up to nine straight wins.

2. Oakleaf

18-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 59-24 at Menendez, won 33-28 at Orange Park.

This week: Friday at Baker County.

Glance: Dylan Lewis scored 24 total points this week and the Knights’ defense held opponents in the thirties.

3. NFEI

14-5, Class 2A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 57-41 vs. Panama City Bay.

This week: Friday-Saturday at tournament.

Glance: Statistically, the Eagles have taken on the toughest schedule in Northeast Florida.

4. Episcopal

Episcopal guard Beza Miller (1) dribbles as Bishop Kenny's Max Davis (22) and Barrett Baker (2) defend during a high school boys basketball game on January 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

15-5, Class 3A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 62-57 vs. Marianna, won 77-67 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 48-43 at Bishop Kenny.

This week: Tuesday vs. Baker County, Thursday vs. Wolfson, Friday vs. Westside.

Glance: ESJ’s Grady Schwartz and Beza Miller both reached 30 points against Tocoi.

5. Ponte Vedra

14-5, Class 6A

Previous: 5 (road).

Last week: Won 49-36 at Bartram Trail, won 76-34 vs. Potter’s House, won 46-44 vs. Ribault.

