Northeast Florida high school basketball, soccer power ranking, January 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 21 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Providence
20-1, Class 3A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 47-41 at Orange Park, won 51-30 at Nease, won 66-34 vs. University Christian, won 64-39 vs. Lake Highland Prep, won 63-51 vs. St. Petersburg.
This week: Tuesday vs. Fleming Island, Friday at Bishop Snyder.
Glance: Stallions were perfect during a rare five-game week, now up to nine straight wins.
2. Oakleaf
18-1, Class 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 59-24 at Menendez, won 33-28 at Orange Park.
This week: Friday at Baker County.
Glance: Dylan Lewis scored 24 total points this week and the Knights’ defense held opponents in the thirties.
3. NFEI
14-5, Class 2A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 57-41 vs. Panama City Bay.
This week: Friday-Saturday at tournament.
Glance: Statistically, the Eagles have taken on the toughest schedule in Northeast Florida.
4. Episcopal
15-5, Class 3A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 62-57 vs. Marianna, won 77-67 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 48-43 at Bishop Kenny.
This week: Tuesday vs. Baker County, Thursday vs. Wolfson, Friday vs. Westside.
Glance: ESJ’s Grady Schwartz and Beza Miller both reached 30 points against Tocoi.
5. Ponte Vedra
14-5, Class 6A
Previous: 5 (road).
Last week: Won 49-36 at Bartram Trail, won 76-34 vs. Potter’s House, won 46-44 vs. Ribault.
This week: Tuesday at St. Joseph, Wednesday at Bishop Kenny, Friday at St. Augustine.
Glance: Nathan Bunkosky scored 13 points and Ben Ritchie picked up 12 in the Sharks’ win against Ribault.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (16-4, 4A), Columbia (13-8, 5A), Episcopal (12-5, 3A), Impact Christian (12-7, 2A), Jackson (11-10, 4A), Nease (15 -5, 6A), Orange Park (14-8, 6A), Paxon (15-4, 4A), Ribault (14-4, 4A), St. Joseph (14-4, 2A)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 21 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bishop Kenny
22-1, Class 4A.
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won by forfeit vs. Jackson, won 57-44 vs. Oakleaf, won 51-21 vs. Sandalwood.
This week: Monday at University Christian, Thursday vs. Palatka.
Glance: Bishop Kenny hasn’t allowed more than 50 points in a game all season.
2. Oakleaf
19-2, Class 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 64-56 vs. Ridgeview, lost 57-44 at Bishop Kenny.
This week: Thursday at Jackson, Friday vs. Parker.
Glance: Knights senior Kaylah Turner surpassed 1,600 career points on Thursday against Bishop Kenny.
3. Nease
16-5, Class 6A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 51-38 at Menendez, won 54-19 vs. Columbia, won 69-22 vs. Hilliard.
This week: Tuesday vs. Matanzas, Thursday vs. Fletcher, Friday vs. Tocoi Creek.
Glance: Cami Robinson continues to carry the scoring load for the Panthers.
4. Bolles
15-7, Class 4A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 57-24 vs. Bartram Trail, won 60-35 vs. Ocala West Port, won 92-42 at Dunnellon.
This week: Tuesday at University Christian, Thursday vs. Mandarin, Friday vs. NFEI.
Glance: Abby Knauff racked up 77 points in the Bulldogs’ win this week.
5. San Jose Prep
15-6, independent
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Did not play.
This week: Tuesday at Sandalwood.
Glance: Storm has racked up a four-game winning streak.
On the bubble: Jackson (14-5, 4A), Mandarin (11-8, 7A), North Florida Educational (10-7, 2A), Ponte Vedra (12-8, 6A), Providence (15-5, 3A), Ribault ( 12-7, 4A), Ridgeview (15-7, 5A), St. Johns Country Day (12-5, 2A).
BOYS SOCCER
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 21 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Mandarin
16-0-1, 7A
Previous: 1.
Quality wins: Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Tallahassee Chiles.
Last week: Won 8-0 vs. DeLand, won 8-0 vs. Paxon
This week: District 1-7A tournament.
Glance: The electric senior tandem of Antonio Mancinotti and Adis Mesic has combined for 50 goals, 45 assists.
2. Bartram Trail
11-2-1, 7A.
Previous: 3.
Quality wins: Creekside, Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.
Last week: Won 3-0 vs. Ponte Vedra, won 5-0 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 5-1 vs. Menendez.
This week: District 1-7A tournament.
Glance: Bears’ strength down the middle with Dimani Mathlin, Luke Williams and Reade Tate makes them a Threat for a deep run.
3. Creekside
15-2-1, 7A
Previous: 4.
Quality wins: Fleming Island, Menendez, Pierson Taylor, Yulee.
Last week: Won 6-0 at Fletcher, won 2-1 at St. Augustine.
This week: District 1-7A tournament.
Glance: Knights are among the area’s hottest teams, with six straight wins.
4. Ponte Vedra
10-2-3, 6A
Previous: 2.
Quality wins: Bishop Kenny, Menendez, Oakleaf.
Last week: Lost 3-0 at Bartram Trail, won 4-0 at Fletcher.
This week: District 3-6A tournament.
Glance: Senior midfielder Andres Villasana has tallied nine goals from deep.
5. Fleming Island
12-3-2, 6A
Previous: 5.
Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Gainesville Buchholz, Oakleaf.
Last week: Won 5-3 vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze, won 7-0 at Middleburg, won 12-0 vs. First Coast.
This week: District 3-6A tournament.
Glance: Fleming Island is averaging more than four goals per game.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (11-2-3, 4A), Menendez (8-6-3, 5A), Nease (8-3-4, 6A), Oakleaf (7-3-1, 6A), Wolfson (8-6 -3, 3A), Yulee (13-2-1, 4A).
GIRLS SOCCER
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 21 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bartram Trail
14-0-2, 7A
Previous: 1.
Quality wins: Beachside, Bishop Moore, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, Navarre, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek.
Last week: Won 8-0 at Episcopal, won 7-0 vs. Gainesville Buchholz.
This week: District 1-7A tournament.
Glance: Olivia Bori scored a hat trick against Episcopal, added two more against Buchholz; Bears have outscored opponents 73-4.
2. St. John’s Country Day
14-1-1, 2A.
Previous: 2.
Quality wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Fletcher, Nease, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Tallahassee Chiles (2), Tallahassee Lincoln, Venice, Viera.
Last week: Won 8-0 at Ocala Trinity Catholic, won 4-0 at Nease.
This week: District 3-2A tournament.
Glance: Spartans senior Lauryn Mateo is on fire around the net, scoring five times in three games.
3. Ponte Vedra
13-3, 6A
Previous: 3.
Quality wins: Bolles, Creekside, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.
Last week: Won 4-0 vs. Bolles, won 2-1 at Creekside.
This week: District 3-6A tournament.
Glance: Jenny Dearie and Izzy Whitaker scored after Halftime to lead the Sharks from behind against Creekside.
4. Creekside
9-4-0, 7A
Previous: 5.
Quality wins: Atlantic Coast, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Fleming Island, Lake Mary, Mandarin, Nease, Tocoi Creek.
Last week: Lost 2-1 vs. Ponte Vedra, won 1-0 at Stanton
This week: District 1-7A tournament.
Glance: Avery Robinson’s latest highlight-reel goal helped the Knights overcome a rash of injuries at Stanton.
5. Fleming Island
9-3-2, 6A
Previous: Not ranked.
Quality wins: Atlantic Coast, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Fletcher.
Last week: Won 2-0 vs. Stanton, won 3-0 vs. Fletcher, won 8-0 vs. St. Johns Classical.
This week: District 3-6A tournament.
Glance: Senior Kaitlyn Scherer provided seven assists and a goal in this week’s action.
On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (9-5-2, 6A), Beachside (9-3-2, 4A), Fletcher (11-5-1, 6A), Mandarin (11-4-2, 7A), Nease (10-4 -2, 6A), Tocoi Creek (7-7-1, 4A).
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/.