Northeast Florida high school basketball & soccer power polls, Jan. 1

Providence Coach Jim Martin huddles with players during a timeout against Nease during the High School 9:12 Fortegra Invitational for boys basketball at FSCJ South Campus on December 10, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

12-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 58-50 vs. Shady Spring, won 46-33 vs. Charlotte, lost 53-36 vs. Winter Haven, won 73-33 vs. Ocala Vanguard.

This week: Friday vs. Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Stallions incurred first loss to eventual Kingdom of the Sun champ Winter Haven, but they haven’t lost to an area school since December 2021.

2. Ponte Vedra

9-3, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 55-54 vs. King’s Ridge Christian, lost 71-60 vs. Savannah Johnson, lost 62-53 vs. St. Andrew’s.

This week: Friday at Providence.

Glance: Flu-weakened Sharks dropped two games in Georgia despite a career game from forward Israel Nuhu.

