Northeast Florida high school basketball, soccer FHSAA rankings, January 10

For teams like Providence boys basketball and Bartram Trail girls soccer, there’s no need to fear the playoff cut.

For others, the tension is just getting started.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its newest rankings for basketball and soccer this week, the latest edition of the numbers that will ultimately determine district seedings and at-large playoff berths for the 2022-2023 winter sports season.

For Classes 2A through 7A, district tournament Champions automatically qualify for the postseason, while the other at-large berths — four per region per class — will come down to the power rankings.

The window for those rankings is closing fast. In boys and girls soccer, the regular season ends Jan. 21. Girls basketball continues until Jan. 28, but the final date that counts towards the rankings is Jan. 21. Boys basketball wraps up its regular season one week later.

Here’s a closer look at the rankings and a few key storylines to watch.

Boys basketball: Oakleaf faces battle in District 3-6A

Oakleaf guard Josiah Cooper (2) directs the offense as Raines guard Nicholas Kilpatrick (31) defends during the High School 9:12 Fortegra Invitational.

No doubt about it: Providence, at No. 1 in Class 3A and No. 5 for the entire state, is Jacksonville’s hoops king at the moment, while Ribault (Region 1-4A) and North Florida Educational (Region 1-2A) also top their respective districts. But a fascinating Showdown looms in District 3-6A.

There, an impressive Oakleaf Squad is leading the district, the Northeast Florida team that has put up the strongest threat against Providence so far by taking the Stallions to overtime at the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational. The Knights are also in first place in Region 1-6A, with what promises to be their best season ever.

