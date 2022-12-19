Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, December 19

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Providence

8-0, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 65-23 vs. The Villages Charter.

This week: Monday at the City of Palms tournament.

Glance: Untouchable so far, Stallions are beating opponents by an average of 27 points each time out.

2. Ponte Vedra

7-1, Class 6A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 65-40 at Tocoi Creek; won 48-44 at Nease.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bishop Snyder.

Glance: Clutch hoops: Sam Ritchie’s jumper, Israel Nuhu’s winning free throws gave Sharks a last-minute comeback win over Rival Nease.

3. Impact Christian

8-1, Class 2A.

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 80-55 at Fleming Island, won 67-41 vs. Riverside, won 60-42 vs. Christian Brothers (NJ)

This week: Monday-Tuesday at Kreul Classic.

Glance: Lions roared this week, especially in Rout at Fleming Island with Taylor Thompson, Wilmer DeJesus and Jordan Mikell in double figures.

4. NFEI

7-2, Class 2A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 78-53 at Word of Life Christian (Va.), lost 80-58 at Florida High.

This week: Off.

Glance: Eagles are averaging more than 66 points per game.

5. Oakleaf

8-1, Class 6A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 72-52 at Clay, won 62-29 at First Coast.

This week: Off.

Glance: Knights look like this year’s breakthrough team after recent wins; Sean Jones scored a season-high 21 against First Coast.

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (6-2, 4A), Bolles (5-1, 4A), Episcopal (6-2, 3A), Fleming Island (7-1, 6A), Jackson (5-3, 4A), Nease (8 -2, 6A), Paxon (7-1, 4A), Ribault (7-1, 5A), St. Joseph (6-1, 2A)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bishop Kenny

10-1, Class 4A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 57-33 vs. Gainesville.

This week: Wednesday vs. Orlando Jones.

Glance: Always an ace on the boards, junior Clare Coyle is stepping up on Offensive end: 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists against Gainesville.

2. Oakleaf

10-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 94-37 vs. Columbia, won 66-62 (OT) at Ponte Vedra.

This week: Wednesday vs. Orange Park.

Glance: It’s a career week for Alabama A&M-bound senior Kaylah Turner, averaging 30.5 points in victories over Columbia and Ponte Vedra.

3. Jackson

8-2, Class 4A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 52-44 vs. San Jose Prep.

This week: Tuesday vs. Camden County, Thursday vs. Orange Park.

Glance: Tigers showed grit to fight from an early 9-0 hole to defeat San Jose Prep.

4. Bolles

9-3, Class 4A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 54-36 vs. University Christian.

This week: Tuesday-Thursday at the Insider Exposure Tournament in Cherokee, NC

Glance: Bulldogs are shooting 32 percent from 3-point range, led by eighth-grader Presley Norman (43 percent).

5. Providence

8-2, 3A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 50-26 vs. Hilliard.

This week: Monday-Wednesday at the Father Lopez Shootout in Daytona Beach.

Glance: Senior Ella Ortman is leading the Stallions’ charge, averaging 17.9 points per game.

On the bubble: Nease (7-3, 6A), Orange Park (5-4, 5A), Paxon (8-4, 4A), Ponte Vedra (5-3, 6A), Ribault (6-3, 4A) , Ridgeview (9-3, 5A), San Jose Prep (8-4, independent)

BOYS SOCCER

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Mandarin

9-0, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 6-1 at Fletcher, won 4-2 at Fleming Island.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bartram Trail (at Creekside).

Glance: Return of Sasha Maric further strengthens the Mustangs’ defense.

2. Fleming Island

7-1-1, 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Lost 4-2 vs. Mandarin, won 3-2 vs. Atlantic Coast.

This week: Monday at Ponte Vedra, Wednesday at Columbia.

Glance: Winning streak ended but Golden Eagles bounced back against Atlantic Coast with two Taylor Suarez goals.

3. Ponte Vedra

6-1-2, 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 5-2 at Oakleaf, won 4-0 at Ridgeview.

This week: Monday vs. Fleming Island.

Glance: Keeper Will Sheehan saved seven shots to preserve the win against Oakleaf.

4. Bartram Trail

6-1, 7A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 5-2 vs. Spruce Creek.

This week: Tuesday vs. Mandarin (at Creekside).

Glance: They’re starting fast: Bears haven’t allowed a first-half goal for more than one month.

5. Nease

5-0-2, 6A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Tied 0-0 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 2-1 at St. Augustine.

This week: Tuesday at Creekside.

Glance: Goals by Arijan Batovac and Josh Sintich Secured the win against original county Rival St. Augustine.

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, 4A), Bolles (5-2-2, 3A), Creekside (9-2, 7A), Englewood (8-3, 5A), Providence (5-1 -1, 3A), Wolfson (5-3-2, 3A), Yulee (8-2, 4A).

GIRLS SOCCER

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bartram Trail

9-0-2, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 2-0 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 5-0 vs. Fleming Island.

This week: Tuesday at Ponte Vedra.

Glance: With a hat trick and two assists, Grace Ivey grabbed the starring role against Fleming Island with one of her best performances.

2. St. John’s Country Day

10-1-1, 2A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 4-0 vs. Fletcher, won 4-2 pending Bishop Moore.

This week: Off.

Glance: Sophomore Sophia Pontieri has either scored or set up a goal in five consecutive games.

3. Ponte Vedra

9-2, 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 6-0 at Gainesville Buchholz, won 4-2 vs. Stanton.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bartram Trail.

Glance: Sharks face a Giant Matchup Tuesday night against Bartram Trail.

4. Fleming Island

6-1-2, 6A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 8-0 vs. Wolfson, lost 5-0 at Bartram Trail, won 3-0 at Atlantic Coast.

This week: Off.

Glance: Despite the first loss of the season for the Golden Eagles, Kaitlyn Scherer had another big week with three goals, six assists.

5. Creekside

5-3-0, 7A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 10-0 vs. Sandalwood, won 1-0 vs. Nease.

This week: Monday at Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The week’s big news: The always-dangerous Avery Robinson is back in scoring rhythm, netting her first goal of the season.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (5-3-1, 6A), Fletcher (6-4-1, 6A), Mandarin (7-3-1, 7A), Nease (7-2-1, 6A), Stanton (6-4-2, 4A).

