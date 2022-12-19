Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, December 19

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Providence

8-0, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 65-23 vs. The Villages Charter.

This week: Monday at the City of Palms tournament.

Glance: Untouchable so far, Stallions are beating opponents by an average of 27 points each time out.

2. Ponte Vedra

7-1, Class 6A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 65-40 at Tocoi Creek; won 48-44 at Nease.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bishop Snyder.

Glance: Clutch hoops: Sam Ritchie’s jumper, Israel Nuhu’s winning free throws gave Sharks a last-minute comeback win over Rival Nease.

3. Impact Christian

8-1, Class 2A.

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 80-55 at Fleming Island, won 67-41 vs. Riverside, won 60-42 vs. Christian Brothers (NJ)

This week: Monday-Tuesday at Kreul Classic.

Glance: Lions roared this week, especially in Rout at Fleming Island with Taylor Thompson, Wilmer DeJesus and Jordan Mikell in double figures.

