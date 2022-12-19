Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, December 19
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Providence
8-0, Class 3A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 65-23 vs. The Villages Charter.
This week: Monday at the City of Palms tournament.
Glance: Untouchable so far, Stallions are beating opponents by an average of 27 points each time out.
2. Ponte Vedra
7-1, Class 6A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Won 65-40 at Tocoi Creek; won 48-44 at Nease.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bishop Snyder.
Glance: Clutch hoops: Sam Ritchie’s jumper, Israel Nuhu’s winning free throws gave Sharks a last-minute comeback win over Rival Nease.
3. Impact Christian
8-1, Class 2A.
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 80-55 at Fleming Island, won 67-41 vs. Riverside, won 60-42 vs. Christian Brothers (NJ)
This week: Monday-Tuesday at Kreul Classic.
Glance: Lions roared this week, especially in Rout at Fleming Island with Taylor Thompson, Wilmer DeJesus and Jordan Mikell in double figures.
4. NFEI
7-2, Class 2A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 78-53 at Word of Life Christian (Va.), lost 80-58 at Florida High.
This week: Off.
Glance: Eagles are averaging more than 66 points per game.
5. Oakleaf
8-1, Class 6A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 72-52 at Clay, won 62-29 at First Coast.
This week: Off.
Glance: Knights look like this year’s breakthrough team after recent wins; Sean Jones scored a season-high 21 against First Coast.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (6-2, 4A), Bolles (5-1, 4A), Episcopal (6-2, 3A), Fleming Island (7-1, 6A), Jackson (5-3, 4A), Nease (8 -2, 6A), Paxon (7-1, 4A), Ribault (7-1, 5A), St. Joseph (6-1, 2A)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bishop Kenny
10-1, Class 4A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 57-33 vs. Gainesville.
This week: Wednesday vs. Orlando Jones.
Glance: Always an ace on the boards, junior Clare Coyle is stepping up on Offensive end: 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists against Gainesville.
2. Oakleaf
10-1, Class 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 94-37 vs. Columbia, won 66-62 (OT) at Ponte Vedra.
This week: Wednesday vs. Orange Park.
Glance: It’s a career week for Alabama A&M-bound senior Kaylah Turner, averaging 30.5 points in victories over Columbia and Ponte Vedra.
3. Jackson
8-2, Class 4A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 52-44 vs. San Jose Prep.
This week: Tuesday vs. Camden County, Thursday vs. Orange Park.
Glance: Tigers showed grit to fight from an early 9-0 hole to defeat San Jose Prep.
4. Bolles
9-3, Class 4A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Won 54-36 vs. University Christian.
This week: Tuesday-Thursday at the Insider Exposure Tournament in Cherokee, NC
Glance: Bulldogs are shooting 32 percent from 3-point range, led by eighth-grader Presley Norman (43 percent).
5. Providence
8-2, 3A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 50-26 vs. Hilliard.
This week: Monday-Wednesday at the Father Lopez Shootout in Daytona Beach.
Glance: Senior Ella Ortman is leading the Stallions’ charge, averaging 17.9 points per game.
On the bubble: Nease (7-3, 6A), Orange Park (5-4, 5A), Paxon (8-4, 4A), Ponte Vedra (5-3, 6A), Ribault (6-3, 4A) , Ridgeview (9-3, 5A), San Jose Prep (8-4, independent)
BOYS SOCCER
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Mandarin
9-0, 7A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 6-1 at Fletcher, won 4-2 at Fleming Island.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bartram Trail (at Creekside).
Glance: Return of Sasha Maric further strengthens the Mustangs’ defense.
2. Fleming Island
7-1-1, 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Lost 4-2 vs. Mandarin, won 3-2 vs. Atlantic Coast.
This week: Monday at Ponte Vedra, Wednesday at Columbia.
Glance: Winning streak ended but Golden Eagles bounced back against Atlantic Coast with two Taylor Suarez goals.
3. Ponte Vedra
6-1-2, 6A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 5-2 at Oakleaf, won 4-0 at Ridgeview.
This week: Monday vs. Fleming Island.
Glance: Keeper Will Sheehan saved seven shots to preserve the win against Oakleaf.
4. Bartram Trail
6-1, 7A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Won 5-2 vs. Spruce Creek.
This week: Tuesday vs. Mandarin (at Creekside).
Glance: They’re starting fast: Bears haven’t allowed a first-half goal for more than one month.
5. Nease
5-0-2, 6A
Previous: 5.
Last week: Tied 0-0 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 2-1 at St. Augustine.
This week: Tuesday at Creekside.
Glance: Goals by Arijan Batovac and Josh Sintich Secured the win against original county Rival St. Augustine.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, 4A), Bolles (5-2-2, 3A), Creekside (9-2, 7A), Englewood (8-3, 5A), Providence (5-1 -1, 3A), Wolfson (5-3-2, 3A), Yulee (8-2, 4A).
GIRLS SOCCER
The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 17 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bartram Trail
9-0-2, 7A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 2-0 vs. Tocoi Creek, won 5-0 vs. Fleming Island.
This week: Tuesday at Ponte Vedra.
Glance: With a hat trick and two assists, Grace Ivey grabbed the starring role against Fleming Island with one of her best performances.
2. St. John’s Country Day
10-1-1, 2A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 4-0 vs. Fletcher, won 4-2 pending Bishop Moore.
This week: Off.
Glance: Sophomore Sophia Pontieri has either scored or set up a goal in five consecutive games.
3. Ponte Vedra
9-2, 6A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 6-0 at Gainesville Buchholz, won 4-2 vs. Stanton.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bartram Trail.
Glance: Sharks face a Giant Matchup Tuesday night against Bartram Trail.
4. Fleming Island
6-1-2, 6A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Won 8-0 vs. Wolfson, lost 5-0 at Bartram Trail, won 3-0 at Atlantic Coast.
This week: Off.
Glance: Despite the first loss of the season for the Golden Eagles, Kaitlyn Scherer had another big week with three goals, six assists.
5. Creekside
5-3-0, 7A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 10-0 vs. Sandalwood, won 1-0 vs. Nease.
This week: Monday at Tocoi Creek.
Glance: The week’s big news: The always-dangerous Avery Robinson is back in scoring rhythm, netting her first goal of the season.
On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (5-3-1, 6A), Fletcher (6-4-1, 6A), Mandarin (7-3-1, 7A), Nease (7-2-1, 6A), Stanton (6-4-2, 4A).
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/.