Northampton’s Caden Henritzy wins fan vote for Pa. high school football player of the week

The first week of high school football Playoffs in Pa. hit full swing Friday night, but before kick it is worth noting that the final slate of regular-season games was pretty special.

There were plenty of big-time performances around the Keystone State as many guys suited up for the final time in their lives, but the biggest might have come from a guy — Northampton’s Caden Henritzy — who appears to have plenty of football left to play.

The junior went out last week and ran for 167 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Whitehall.

“Our gameplan was to run the football, and pound them up front,” he said. “We wanted to use our big linemen, and they were fired up, too, to play our rival.”

The win pushed Northampton, which opens the Playoffs at home at 7 pm Friday against Stroudsburg, to 10-0 on the season. And that, apparently, fired up the community in a big way as it turned out for Henritzy in PennLive’s Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote, which is Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA. A total of 41,560 votes were cast, and 15,894 of those were for Henritzy.

“My family voted for me, and all of my friends and community did, too,” Henritzy said. “It was great to see the turnout. I didn’t even know about it, but my mom found out about it, and she shared it and everyone else started sharing it, too.”

Shady Side running back Darrin Hayes finished second with 12,855 votes followed by Hershey’s Maurice Collins (3,719), Central York’s Juelz Goff (2,149), York Catholic’s Manny Lucena (1,773) and Hollidaysburg’s Tucker Rossman (1,444).

Henritzy (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) said he is excited about the season his team has had, and what it might be able to do in the playoffs, too

“It has been amazing,” they said. “The team’s success had been amazing. This was the second year in a row we went 10-0, and I’m grateful for that.

“We are all excited,” they continued. “We have been having good practices, and we are ready to go out against Stroudsburg and compete.”

