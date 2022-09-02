North Village Arts District to celebrate three new art installations | Mid-Missouri News

COLUMBIA – North Village Arts District is holding an art walk Friday to celebrate three new art installations in the district.

“We’re installing three sculptures and we would like to have the public come down and help celebrate them with us,” Lisa Bartlett, secretary of the North Village Art District, said.

Thirty-five galleries, shops and businesses will participate in the free event from 6 to 9 pm

Bartlett said the new sculptures were made possible through a $231,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation. She thinks supporting local artists will have a positive impact on Columbia.

“The more creative your community is, the better off your environment and your community is economically,” Bartlett said.

She said she predicts around a thousand people will come to the district for the event. Tim Hanson, owner of North Village Recording, said the increased foot traffic in the area will benefit his business.

“It’s great to have an opportunity for the public to be able to come and see our spaces,” Hanson said. “We’ve linked a lot of new clients that way, and it just helps us stay in touch with the community in general.”

During the event, Hanson lets community members enter his studio and speak with engineers. He said he likes exposing community members to his work.

“I love all of those experiences when people come to First Fridays at our studio, and they’re like, ‘Wow, this is so cool… I’ve always wanted to be in a recording studio,'” Hanson said. “It’s cool on both ends, certainly. And, it’s great for business owners.”

Bartlett said exposing community members to new art forms is a key aspect of the event.

“We hope to engage the community in public art and raise the level of education towards artwork,” Bartlett said.