North Texas Performing Arts to offer variety of performances in Plano

The nonprofit North Texas Performing Arts has a host of performances coming up in Plano.

December 2-4, 8-11: Catch a Peter Pan story

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is the story of Peter Pan adapted from the book series of the same name. 7:15 pm (Dec. 2, 3, 8, 11), 1:15 pm (Dec. 10), 2:15 pm (Dec. 3, 4, 11). $18 (advance), $20 (starting Monday of tech week), $30 (front row). Starcatchers Black Box at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B216, Plano. 972-422-2575. https://ntpa.org

December 8-11, 15-18: See a musical

The North Texas Performing Arts Community Theater presents “Scrooge! The Musical,” a show adapted from “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. This is the 12th year for this Plano show. 7:30 pm (Dec, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17), 2:30 pm (Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18). $22-$32 (includes fee). Shows on Dec. 8-11 will be at The Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano. Shows on Dec. 3-6 pm will be at the Rodenbaugh Theater at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B216, Plano. 972-422-2575. https://ntpa.org

December 8-11: Watch at film adaptation

“Elf The Musical” is about an Orphan at the North Pole who gets raised as an elf. 7 pm (Dec. 8, 9), Noon (Dec. 10), 1 pm (Dec. 11), 5 pm (Dec. 11). $12 (advance), $14 (starting Dec. 5), $25 (premium). Rodenbaugh Theater at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B216, Plano. 972-422-2575. https://ntpa.org