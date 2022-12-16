North Texas High Schools Compete for Football Championship – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Five North Texas high schools will compete for Texas high school football championships before the weekend is out.

Gunter High School, in Grayson County, won the 3A Division II Championship Thursday night in dominating fashion when it defeated Poth High School, from Wilson County near San Antonio, 42-7.

On Friday night, South Oak Cliff High School, from Dallas, will have the opportunity to win back-to-back state titles when it plays Port Neches-Groves, from Jefferson County near Beaumont, for the 5A Division II championship.

“I tell the kids last year we were worried about everybody else. This year, really, we are doing it for everybody else, but this is really about bringing it back for ourselves,” said Jason Todd, who is the head coach for South Oak Cliff.

South Oak Cliff’s 2021 state title was the first official football state championship for a school from Dallas ISD in 63 years. Dallas Carter won a state title in 1988, but had its Championship vacated after it was discovered that the team used an ineligible player.

On Saturday, three local schools will compete for state titles in a tripleheader inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Aledo High School will compete for the 5A Division I Championship at 11 am Saturday when it takes on College Station High School.

DeSoto High School will face Austin Vandegrift High School at 3 pm Saturday for the 6A Division II title.

And Duncanville High School will once again play Galena Park North Shore for the 6A Division I state Championship at 7 pm This will be the fourth Matchup in the Championship game between the two schools in the last five seasons. Galena Park won the first three games.