North Texas golf events excluded from 2023 PGA Tour elevation; hope for future elevation

In the PGA Tour’s excitement Wednesday to announce the four additional tournaments that will have vastly increased purses and guaranteed star-studded fields in 2023, the PGA Tour did no favors to the so-called non-elevated events.

The problem for the excluded tournaments, which included McKinney’s AT&T Byron Nelson and Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge, wasn’t only that they were left out; it’s that the tour didn’t adequately accentuate the “2023″ part of the announcement.

It’s true that the Nelson and Schwab will be among the 30 second-tier events in the 2022-23 schedule. It’s also true that Nelson officials are disappointed not to be among the 17 elevated tournaments. But not until the last paragraph of Wednesday’s announcement did the tour explain:

“The four newly announced elevated events are for 2023 only; four entirely different tournaments could reach that designation in 2024. As always, the PGA Tour will continue to evaluate and evolve to ensure the heritage and success of every tournament on its schedule.”

Nelson tournament director Jon Drago said Wednesday that the tour notified him in a Monday afternoon telephone call that the Nelson wouldn’t be among the four remaining elevated 2023 events, which are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship.

News reports and social media speculation before and after Wednesday’s official announcement caused some doom and gloom to spread over the non-elevated events. Drago said there was a lot of “misinformation and speculation” out there.

“The point the tour made to us is that these decisions are made for 2023, and the long-term decisions haven’t been made yet,” Drago said. “They were made for ’23, with a schedule that’s already been released, so there was no way to kind of work around it.”

On June 22, in response to dozens of players defecting to a new Saudi Arabia-financed tour, LIV Golf, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that there would be wholesale changes to the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule.

Namely, that big money and star power would be infused to create 13 “elevated” PGA Tour events – plus the four major Championships – that would have purses of at least $20 million.

Additionally, players who finish among the top 20 in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, are required to play in all elevated events for which they are eligible, as well as at least three non-elevated events.

Clearly, the four majors and the nine PGA Tour regular and playoff events that have permanently been designated as elevated events, are in strong positions for the foreseeable future. It’s the four elevated tournaments for ’23 and everyone else that has more gloomy outlooks.

Although the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule had been set before LIV Golf’s arrival, the 2023-24 and ensuing PGA Tour schedules could see shuffling as the tour evaluates how best to spread the elevated events on the calendar.

“I really respect the way they’re handling it,” Drago said of the tour. “They want it to be successful. They want all these players to say at the end of the year, ‘That worked really well. How do we make sure that the tour overall is stronger in Year Two? Let’s put 2024, 2025, 2026 plans in place based on feedback from this year.’

“All of that is to say that in ’24 we might be an elevated event; we might not be. In ’25 we might be. The way that we feel really fortunate is that we’re in a great spot on the calendar. We’ve got a tremendous momentum going right now with the tournament. Our community, our fans are so actively engaged. The tournament’s on a great trajectory.”

The May 2022 Nelson, the second in a five-year commitment to play the event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, earned the 54-year-old tournament’s first sellout since 2008.

The $7.6 million that tournament and host Salesmanship Club generated for the Momentous Institute was a record, increasing the all-time total raised to $180 million.

Fortuitously for the Nelson and Schwab tournaments, their biggest fan draws in recent years have been North Texas products Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth, who respectively are ranked Nos. 1, 7 and 13 in the world.

Now that all three of those players will be required to play the May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, it means the following week’s Nelson and the May 25-28 Schwab would be part of five straight tournaments that they have traditionally played or will be required to play.

Spieth told The Associated Press that although he doesn’t like playing more than four straight tournaments, “I love my Hometown events.”

Said Drago: “We’ve got three of the best players in the world who have been so loyal to us. And we feel like we’ve been loyal to them. So it feels like we’re in a really good spot to continue with our momentum. And we don’t we don’t see this as doing anything but positive for the tour.”

The 2022 Nelson purse of $9.1 million ranked 15th among tour events – including the four majors, FedEx Playoffs and WGC Match Play.

Now, besides the 17 elevated events, the Nelson’s 2023 purse of $9.5 million will rank only behind Japan’s $11 million Zozo Championship, which Keegan Bradley won Sunday, and this week’s $9.5 million CJ Cup, which was relocated from Korea to South Carolina because of travel restrictions in South Korea.

Being among the non-elevated events in 2023 is far from ideal, but the Nelson and Schwab are five- and six-decade-old tournaments that certainly deserve consideration for elevated status in future years.

“Our feelings are mixed, of course, like anybody else’s,” Drago said. “But more importantly, I think what’s been really good from the Salesmanship Club is that everybody sees the momentum that we have.

“We’re not going to let any sort of distraction affect that. We’ve got great fans. Our sales are really good and we haven’t even [publicly] launched sales yet.

“I will tell you that what we’re going to be selling, and the build, what you’re going to see on-site in 2023 is bigger than anything we have ever done. We’re going to have some pretty cool announcements in the next 60 days.”

