North Texas Charlotte: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, both North Texas (9-11) and Charlotte (7-10) are coming off wins that snapped losing streaks. They are looking to get back on track and salvage their seasons in Women’s college volleyball as mid-major teams. The Mean Green have flirted with a .500 record all season but have not found the momentum to burst through and become a full-fledged contender in their conference. A win today would inch them one match closer to even in the standings, with a stretch of the season left to build on it and potentially put themselves in a position to win their conference. The 49ers are coming off a win over Florida International University (3-1) to get back on track and snap their six-match losing streak.

How to Watch North Texas at Charlotte today:

Game Date: October 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

Picking up a win over the Panthers was massive for their season and gives them the opportunity to get back on track after starting the season 4-0 in their Invitational tournament.

On the other side, the Mean Green started the season 1-4 overall and have been chasing .500 ever since then. Now, they are just two games from that after a win over Louisiana Tech (3-0).

