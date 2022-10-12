North Texas Charlotte: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, both North Texas (9-11) and Charlotte (7-10) are coming off wins that snapped losing streaks. They are looking to get back on track and salvage their seasons in Women’s college volleyball as mid-major teams. The Mean Green have flirted with a .500 record all season but have not found the momentum to burst through and become a full-fledged contender in their conference. A win today would inch them one match closer to even in the standings, with a stretch of the season left to build on it and potentially put themselves in a position to win their conference. The 49ers are coming off a win over Florida International University (3-1) to get back on track and snap their six-match losing streak.

.

