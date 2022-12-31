North Texas Arts Organizations 2023 New Year’s Resolutions – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

After years of pandemic-related complications, North Texas arts organizations are hopeful about 2023.

Arts organizations share their New Year’s resolutions reflecting their plans for ambitious plays, concerts and exhibitions, new goals to engage with the community, new leadership, and a desire to nurture a greater interest in the arts to make 2023 the most creative yet.

“At Dallas Theater Center, this year we are celebrating audiences feeling more comfortable to attend performances in-person with their friends, family and other patrons of the arts; so, our New Year’s resolution is to welcome new and returning audiences through our doors by creating engaging and exciting plays and musicals for our community.” – Kevin Moriarty, Enloe Rose Artistic Director, Moving into Executive Director role on January 1, Dallas Theater Center.

“In 2023, we will share a variety of performances and community programs across North Texas. We also look forward to furthering our students’ education at both of our school campuses. This is a time of growth for TBT and we anticipate exciting things on the horizon.” – Tim O’Keefe, Acting Artistic Director, Texas Ballet Theater.



Dallas Museum of Art/John Smith The Dallas Museum of Art sparkled with “Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity” in 2022.

“More than a hope, the DMA renews our vow to serve everyone in Dallas with free admission. As the City’s Museum, we look forward to inviting our community to share their ideas for the future and resolve to Empower every Dallas Resident to help create an even better DMA in 2023” – Agustín Arteaga, The Eugene McDermott Director, Dallas Museum of Art.

“Bruce Wood Dance is on the rise in 2023! Kicking off the new year with our 13th Anniversary Gala honoring dance Legend Lar Lubovitch, we are cultivating broader audiences, Collaborating with diverse organizations, contributing to the arts community, and curating world-class dance with new works and a masterworks collection.” – Joy Bollinger, Artistic Director, Bruce Wood Dance.

“The Amon Carter Museum of American Art is looking forward to another year filled with opportunities to engage and connect with the community through our collection, events at the Museum and throughout the city, as well as our exciting exhibition schedule. We hope 2023 is a year of discovery for our current and new visitors.” – Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director, Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

“Here at the African American Museum, Dallas in historic Fair Park, we’re looking forward to our biggest year yet, including two blockbuster exhibitions – ‘Black Cowboys: An American Story’ opening January 22 and ‘Contemporary South African Artists’ arriving later this spring.” – Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., President and CEO, African American Museum, Dallas.



Chadwick Redmon In 2022, the Crow Museum of Asian Art Featured Texas artist JooYoung Choir with “JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith.”

“Visitors to the Downtown Crow Museum of Asian Art can expect to be inspired in 2023. It is a year of rebirth, wonder and growth. Like Xu Bing’s Bronze Phoenix, the museum will be boldly soar with our largest exhibition in history downtown and the Emerging construction of our UT Dallas location.” – Amy Lewis Hofland, Senior Director, Crow Museum of Asian Art at The University of Texas at Dallas.

“Real people. Real stories. That’s Circle Theatre’s vision for the 2023 season. We are entirely Grateful for another chance to impact lives through Authentic stories on stage. Let’s all just keep coming back to the theater, that’s the most important part, and Circle will work at keeping it real.” – Tim Long, Executive Director, Circle Theatre.

“We hope the New Year will bring a new rhythm, flow, and sense of freedom for all. Experiencing dance in its various forms is a guarantee that you will be better off than when you started. Our goal is to re-energize everyone we encounter, and simply have fun!” – Melissa M. Young, Artistic Director, Dallas Black Dance Theatre.



Fort Worth Opera Angela Turner Wilson is the new General and Artistic Director at the Fort Worth Opera.

“The Fort Worth Opera continues its commitment to celebrating the diverse Fort Worth community through our programming, casting, hiring and by making opera more accessible to all. Our New Year’s wish is to provide our audience with opera at its best; exciting, artistically breathtaking , poignant, relevant, and beautiful. Happy Holidays to all from the Fort Worth Opera!” – Angela Turner Wilson, General and Artistic Director, Fort Worth Opera.

“My wish for 2023 is that audiences will return in droves to see work that will move and inspire them. Plays are created by passionate artists and generous community partners who give their all to share stories that can shift who we are and how we see mankind. What could be more valuable?” – Kathleen Culebro, Artistic Director, Amphibian Stage.

“Organizationally, Team Stage West’s general ambition is to make audiences laugh and escape in 2023, through a wide range of stories and a diverse group of super-talented local guest artists who will bring those stories to life. Other than that, perhaps, MacArthur Genius Awards, all around?” – Dana Schultes, Executive Producer, Stage West Theatre.



Sylvia Elzafon The Dallas Symphony Orchestra took music into the community in 2022 with The Concert Truck.

“Expanding our Young Musicians program to provide free instruments and free Lessons to 200 more children in Southern Dallas this year. And also, many sellout concerts!” – Kim Noltemy, President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

“My wish is that families, children, and educators realize and remember the value of the arts, especially live theater. Everyone is welcome at Dallas Children’s Theater where all of our young people can see their stories on our stage as we present big ideas and the opportunity to dream.” – Nancy Schaeffer, Artistic Director, Dallas Children’s Theater.

“The Kimbell looks forward to continuing its 50th Anniversary Celebration with special exhibitions, community events, and education programs. We hope to say Goodbye to the Pandemic once and for all and welcome the community to the museum that has provided transcendent art experiences in an unparalleled setting for half a century.” – Eric M. Lee, Director, Kimbell Art Museum.



Jeffrey Schmidt Parker Gray and the cast of Stede Bonnet: AF*cking Pirate Musical with Theater Three’s new marquee.

“With a brand-new lobby and a brand-new drink menu, we’re open for business and ready to have some fun! Next year, it’s full steam ahead at Theater Three doing what we do best; producing excellent theater. Voted Best Theater in 2022. Next year, Come Play With Us!” – Jeffrey Schmidt, Artistic Director, Theater Three.

“2023 is a year of blossoming for many arts organizations post-pandemic. Our New Year’s resolution is to make sure to have the proper infrastructure to blossom even further into an exciting future in Dallas!” – Sam Brukhman, Artistic Director, Verdigris Ensemble.

“In the new year, we’ll emphasize exploration within the arts community. To that end, we are planning exciting experiences to showcase our grant recipients to supporters to deepen their connection for the arts and TACA. We’ll be sharing more in the weeks ahead at taca-arts.org.” – Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family President & Executive Director – Interim, TACA.



Sean Sullivan Avant Chamber Ballet’s celebrated the holiday season with its production of “The Nutcracker” with a live orchestra.

“In 2023 our goal is to double the number of people we reach through our free First Steps classes for children and our free community performances. We believe everyone should enjoy dance and live music and it’s wonderful to be back full-time in the community again!” – Katie Puder, Artistic Director, Avant Chamber Ballet.

“In the new year, The Dallas Opera aims to embrace new audiences in North Texas and beyond, while continuing to bring familiar and beloved stories to the Winspear Opera House stage and the community in unique and exciting ways.” – Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, The Dallas Opera.

“I am Grateful for our partnership with the Town of Addison along with our many patrons, donors and board of directors. I am mindful of our industry as a whole that has yet to fully bounce back from the Pandemic and hold space for growth. My wish is for us all to thrive once again by working together constructively to better ourselves for our community, country, and world through the beautiful art of theater.” – Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director, WaterTower Theatre.



Linda Blase Shakespeare Dallas celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 with an all-female cast of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

“Our audiences will return to full capacity for Shakespeare in the Park in 2023, to enjoy Productions of Much Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona and King Lear. With perfect weather in summer and fall, folks can delight in Shakespeare under the stars with a picnic and friends.” – Raphael Parry, Artistic Director, Shakespeare Dallas.

“Having successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hired an exceptional new Music Director Robert Spano, my hope for the FWSO in the New Year is that all of our diverse audiences fully return to our performances, and the community digs deep to support this extraordinary symphony.” – Keith Cerny, President and CEO, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.