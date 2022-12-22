North Stars reflect on first goal milestones (Part 1)

It didn’t take longer than Midway through the second period of his first career SJHL game for defenseman, Jordan Gibbs to get on the board with his first goal, in a 4-3 Stars win to open the season in Kindersley.

Gibbs said he can still recall the set-up of the play, by fellow first-year standout, Riley Girod.

“Girod, [made] a pass from the corner and I just took a quick shot up at the point that found its way into the back of the net,” Gibbs said with a laugh. “It was unreal. First game. First goal. Nothing better.”

At the holiday break, Gibbs’ six goals in 29 games sit third among all blue liners, while his 20 points lead all Stars’ rookies. The Redwood Falls, MN., product has played big minutes in all situations for the league-leading North Stars this year.

Jackson Allan – First goal, Sept. 17, 2022

Allan took just two games to score his first in the SJHL, adding an assist as well, in a two-point effort to help lead the Stars to a 5-1 win over the division Rival Klippers in the second night of the teams’ opening weekend home-and-home.

“We came in on a 2-on-1 rush, and I think Goldy [defenceman Tanner Gold] was up in the rush, and he just rolled low behind the net and I was out front,” Allan said. “I just chose to hit it quickly [off the pass] short side, which ended up being the right call. It was an awesome feeling to score that early and it was really exciting.”

Allan has established himself as a go-to player for the Battlefords, sitting second on the team in Rookie scoring with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 26 games.

Kobie Anderson – First goal, Oct. 4, 2022

Anderson scored his first in La Ronge, in the Stars’ first game of October, a 6-3 final over the Ice Wolves. While now just over two months ago, Anderson said looking back what really stands out is just how quickly the play developed.

“It happened really quickly,” Anderson recalled with a laugh. “I remember I was going up the right wall and passed it cross-ice to Zane Florence who drove it up the boards and dished it back to Tynan Ewart, who tapped it over to me for the finish, so it was pretty nice.”

In 11 games this season, Anderson has a goal and four points. The Battlefords Hometown product has played both center and wing for the Stars through the first half of the season, fitting in, in whatever role required.

This concludes part 1/2, reflecting on the North Stars’ first goal milestones from the first half of the 2022-23 season. Part 2/2 will be available later today (Dec. 22) at 5 pm

