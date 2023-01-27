North St. Paul players vote not to play Eden Prairie after basketball Coach David Flom reinstated

North St. Paul pulled out of Friday’s scheduled game at Eden Prairie, where Coach David Flom was reinstated Monday following an investigation into his use of a racial slur, read aloud during a classroom session.

The decision was made by the players and it was unanimous, according to an email sent by a North St. Paul school official.

In a team meeting with North St. Paul players, coaches, Principal Kevin Woolf, Assistant Principal Deron Drummond, and activities director Jed Helwig, the players made it clear they did not want to go forward with the game, Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said.

“This wasn’t my decision or our coaches or administration,” he said. “The players made the decision themselves, and we support them.”

Flom was suspended by the Eden Prairie school district Dec. 8, after the district received a complaint that he had read a racial slur to his players while teaching about responsible use of social media.

Gilleylen served as an Assistant to Flom at Eden Prairie for five seasons before becoming the Polars’ coach. They said he spoke to Flom by phone during the suspension.

“David was a great guy to me on a personal level and as an assistant coach,” Gilleylen said. “We have created and developed a great relationship. I have no ill will feelings towards him. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

North St. Paul sent a statement to students and families about the meeting and the decision that emerged.

“The purpose of the meeting was to hear from our student-athletes about the recent events that have taken place at Eden Prairie High School and how they have been impacted,” Gilleylen said in the statement, sent by the school’s director of communications and technology , Josh Anderson. “After an in-depth discussion, the players unanimously decided not to participate in our boys’ basketball game this upcoming Friday at Eden Prairie High School.”

Flom has coached one game since being reinstated, a 112-71 loss to Wayzata on Tuesday at Eden Prairie. An elementary school teacher in the district since 2006, he was the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2020. He has a career record of 390-157.

“I know the harm I have caused and, thankfully, I got to start that process when I got in front of the players and genuinely share how regretful I was for my mistake,” Flom said that night. “I’d love to be part of any discussions going forward, from an education standpoint and for my own learning. I’ve changed in terms of my Grace and being judgmental.”