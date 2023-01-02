North Shore Lions Scholarship golf coming

PRINCEVILLE — Registration for the Kaua’i North Shore Lions Club annual Scholarship golf tournament is available now at kauainorthshorelions.org/golf-tournament.

The tournament, where proceeds go to Scholarships for North Shore students seeking post-high-school education, will play at the Princeville Makai Golf Course on Jan. 14. Same-day registration opens at 7 am, with a tournament shotgun start at 9 am

“We also feature a live helicopter golf ball drop,” said Jerry Moore of the North Shore Lions. “Participation is also done online through the North Shore Lions website. Last year’s Winner received $2,400.”

The minimum donation for the golf ball drop is $25 for two golf balls. Participants have three opportunities to win the grand prize, which is half of the pot, minus $250 for a single ball closest to the pin. Other runner-up prizes are $125 each for the two balls closest to the specially-colored golf balls.

Admission to the four-person scramble format tournament is $185, and includes Eligibility to all the contests and the Lions’ barbecue luncheon. Registration is being accepted through the North Shore Lions Club website.

Some of the contests Affiliated with the tournament include the straightest drive, hit the green, closest to the pin and others, including a $25,000 Prize for a hole-in-one on a particular par three.

Several other prizes are planned. Sponsorship opportunities are also available via the website.

w Info: kauainorthshorelions.org, Moore, 808-482-4150

•••

Dennis Fujimotostaff writer can be reached at 808-245-0453 or [email protected]