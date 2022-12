It’s that time of year again.

For the fourth time in the past five seasons, North Shore and Duncanville will go head-to-head with the title for the highest classification in Texas high school football on the line. Chron’s Josh Criswell will provide live updates throughout Saturday’s Class 6A Division I Championship game.

Duncanville holds off North Shore, wins first title since 1998 | Final

The Panthers secured their first state championship this century on Saturday night, holding on for a 28-21 win after getting a last-minute stop inside the red zone. North Shore won the previous three title game matchups between the teams since 2018.

North Shore’s late drive comes up short | 1:04 4Q

Mustangs need a stop | 4:59 4Q

North Shore’s defense will have to rise to the occasion, as it trails 28-21 and is about to punt the ball away with under five minutes left. Duncanville leads 28-21.

North Shore trails through three | 12:00 4Q

The Mustangs will have to Rally if they’re going to topple Duncanville for the fourth time since 2018, but they have the ball and only trail 28-21. North Shore’s Jacoby Davis, who pulled down an interception earlier in the half, broke up a potential touchdown pass in the final moments of the third quarter to keep it a one-score game.

Duncanville takes lead on fourth-down run | 3:35 3Q

North Shore had an opportunity to come up with a key stop late in the third quarter, with the Panthers facing a fourth-and-1 from the Mustangs’ nine-yard line. Junior running back Caden Durham delivered again for Duncanville, however, scoring out of the Wildcat formation for his third touchdown of the game to give his team a 28-21 advantage.

Jacoby Davis pulls down interception | 5:48 3Q

North Shore senior defensive back Jacoby Davis came up with a big-time play early in the second half, pulling down an interception on the Mustangs’ side of the field to end a potential Duncanville scoring opportunity. The Panthers were able to get a stop defensively, and are now driving into North Shore territory with the game tied 21-21.

North Shore gets stop to start second half | 9:46 3Q

Duncanville received the opening kickoff of the second half and ran it out to near midfield. The Panthers weren’t able to do anything with the opportunity, though, as North Shore forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. The Mustangs will start the drive from inside their own 10-yard line, with the game tied 21-21.

Tied up after two | Halftime

North Shore has rebounded nicely after getting off to a slow start, out-scoring Duncanville 21-7 over the final 10 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to send the game into Halftime tied at 21-21. David Amador has been a part of all three North Shore touchdowns, throwing for one and running for two more, while Caden Durham has rushed for two of Duncanville’s scores.

Amador scores again, ties game | 0:25 2Q

North Shore quarterback David Amador, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass as a receiver in last year’s title game, continues to excel on the big stage. He rushed for his second touchdown of the night with 25 seconds left in the second quarter, tying the contest at 21-21.

Duncanville reclaims lead | 1:46 2Q

The Panthers responded to 14 straight points by North Shore with a six-play, 44-yard touchdown drive to reclaim the lead. Caden Durham put Duncanville up 21-14 on a goal-line touchdown run with 1:46 left in the second quarter.

North Shore ties it up | 4:52 2Q

After giving up a long touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter, it’s been all Mustangs. North Shore evened the score at 14-14 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter, as David Amador took a quarterback-keeper 30 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. The defense forced a three-and-out to set up the 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Long TD pass gets Mustangs on scoreboard | 10:24 2Q

North Shore doesn’t appear rattled by Duncanville jumping out to a 14-point lead. The Mustangs cut the gap to 14-7 early in the second quarter, as David Amador hit a wide-open Cameron Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

North Shore falls behind 14-0 | 11:36 2Q

The Mustangs have won the previous three state title game showdowns with Duncanville, but it’s the Panthers who have control early on in this one. Duncanville quarterback Keelon Russell busted an 88-yard touchdown run on the first Offensive snap of the second quarter, giving his team a 14-0 lead in the process.

Duncanville strikes first | 1:46 1Q

The Panthers found the end zone first Saturday night on a two-yard, third-down touchdown run by Caden Durham. The score was set up by a 43-yard reception by Dakorien Moore, as well as a North Shore defensive pass interference penalty at the goal line. Duncanville leads 7-0.

All defense early | 8:48 1Q

The play of both defenses has been the story through the first Offensive possession for each team. North Shore was intercepted by Tyren Polley on a deflected pass on its side of the field on the opening drive, but the Mustangs answered with a sack on the next play to set up a Duncanville three-and-out. The game is still scoreless as we approach the Midway point of the first quarter.

Setting the scene

AT&T Stadium has already started to fill up for Saturday’s marquee Matchup between North Shore and Duncanville. Here’s a look at the pregame scene.

North Shore’s Jon Kay talks Duncanville rivalry, state title runs

After playing the role of the underdog during the 2015 state title run that marked the start of a modern-day dynasty, North Shore has been a regular at AT&T Stadium over the last half-decade. The Mustangs have won three of the past four 6A-DI Championships (2018, 2019 and 2021), beating Duncanville in the title game on each occasion.

North Shore head Coach Jon Kay joined Chron earlier this week to discuss the Houston-Dallas rivalry, previous state title runs and what he enjoys most about this year’s team. Read more >>