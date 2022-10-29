North Salinas High and La Paz soccer Coach Arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors – KION546

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials.

Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a victim under 18, according to Salinas Police. Several victims came forward and told officers of the abuse they suffered at the hands of Garcia.

Police said they are trying to determine if there are more victims.

North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School sent out the following statement:

Our staff is shocked and saddened to learn about the disturbing allegations against an off-campus walk on coach. This Coach is not a teacher or staff member at any of our school sites, but has been a soccer Coach at North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School since 2018. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing Salinas Police Department investigation. As the investigation moves forward we will take the appropriate disciplinary actions. The safety and security of our students is a priority. Thus, once we were notified of the allegations we immediately launched an investigation, placed the Coach on administrative leave and directed them to have no contact with any Salinas Union High School District student. The district and the school sites cannot comment further regarding an ongoing investigation. However, our Faculty and staff are ready to support the Viking community in dealing with the emotional impact of this situation. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support as we work through these unsettling circumstances. North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Detective Yolanda Rocha at 831-758-7124.