North Quincy High girls volleyball secures season sweep of Quincy

QUINCY — No matter the records of the teams, rivalry games are always tough ones to pull out.

That held true for the North Quincy High girls volleyball team on Wednesday as the host Raiders battled in a back-and-forth Matchup against city Rival Quincy, eventually pulling out a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-15, 17- 25, 25-20) after the lead changed hands 11 times.

“It means a lot more because it’s our friends (on the other side of the net),” North Quincy junior Ava Bryan said of the win.

The Raiders (14-1) completed the season sweep, having won 3-1 at Quincy on Sept. 19.

“We needed this win because it’s very difficult to beat Quincy twice in one season,” said North Quincy Coach Caitlin Plaskasovitis. “(It) doesn’t matter what your records are on rivalry night. So we needed this win to prove we can look across the net and play our volleyball no matter who we’re playing.”

More:Undefeated North Quincy girls volleyball starts slow but finishes strong to defeat Quincy

NQ started out fast, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first set and eventually grabbing a 2-0 lead in the match. However, Quincy (10-5) came back to win the third set and then put the Raiders in a seven-point hole in the fourth set.

“Mental toughness. You just got to keep fighting,” Quincy Coach Jacqui Niosi said of the comeback attempt. “Volleyball is a game of runs back and forth with momentum shifts. You just keep grinding and anything can happen.”

After the Presidents took charge in the fourth set, Plaskasovitis called a timeout and gave a speech to her girls.

“I basically told them they can’t put their head down in the sand and cry because we lost a set,” Plaskasovitis said. “Champions don’t act like that. You made errors, you made mistakes, now you have to raise your level and play like you love volleyball.”

More:South Shore Tech girls volleyball team rallying against breast cancer in October

From there, NQ picked up the pace and won the clinching fourth set, 25-20. A big part of their success was Bryan, who finished with seven kills and six digs. She lived up to the nickname her Coach has given her.

“I call her our flight attendant,” Plaskasovitis said. “Because when the flight is getting bumpy, the flight attendant is giving out the drinks and the chips. Ava has the ability to keep her head up, her chin is up, she’s still talking. It’s not just the spikes, it’s her demeanor.”

With a rivalry game, the bleachers were packed with students and parents making noise on each serve. That energy gave the Raiders the boost they needed when things appeared sketchy.

“In the beginning (of the match) I think we were talking a lot more and we had the fans on our side and that boosted our energy,” Bryan said. “(Later on) I think we started to make Mistakes and weren’t talking as much, but we were all right (in the end).”

More:Milton Academy football plotting big send-off for retiring Coach Kevin Macdonald

Another Raider who received high praise was junior Elle Blahut. She finished with five aces and did the gritty work. She received a special award the Raiders give to one player after each match.

“Elle Blahut got the ‘hustle chain’ tonight,” said Plaskasovitis. “Setters kind of have an Invisible job. They give the ball to the hitters, so the hitters look fantastic, but it’s the Setters setting them up. And Elle served fantastic.”

Junior Brooklyn Rizzo also pitched in with five aces for the Raiders.

Quincy had 52 digs and nine blocks as a team. Bridget Hoare, a senior, finished with six kills and a pair of digs and was a problem for North Quincy all night.

“She’s a senior and she’s really been getting better every time we step on the floor,” Niosi said. “She’s been crushing the ball the last week or so. She’s so athletic. When she starts hitting the ball no one is going to dig it.”

Quincy’s Annika Schmitt also had a strong match with six aces, five kills, and a dozen digs. Destiny Francis chipped in two kills for Quincy.

Both teams are back in action in the Patriot League on Friday. North Quincy travels to Hanover, and Quincy visits Plymouth South.