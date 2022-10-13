North Quincy High girls volleyball secures season sweep of Quincy

QUINCY — No matter the records of the teams, rivalry games are always tough ones to pull out.

That held true for the North Quincy High girls volleyball team on Wednesday as the host Raiders battled in a back-and-forth Matchup against city Rival Quincy, eventually pulling out a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-15, 17- 25, 25-20) after the lead changed hands 11 times.

“It means a lot more because it’s our friends (on the other side of the net),” North Quincy junior Ava Bryan said of the win.

North Quincy's Chika Akukwe celebrates a point against Quincy during girls volleyball action at Quincy High School, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

The Raiders (14-1) completed the season sweep, having won 3-1 at Quincy on Sept. 19.

“We needed this win because it’s very difficult to beat Quincy twice in one season,” said North Quincy Coach Caitlin Plaskasovitis. “(It) doesn’t matter what your records are on rivalry night. So we needed this win to prove we can look across the net and play our volleyball no matter who we’re playing.”

