North Quincy High girls volleyball rallies back to defeat Rival Quincy

QUINCY – School rivalry matchups will always hold more weight, even if it’s just a regular season game.

On Monday, the undefeated North Quincy girls volleyball team (6-0) came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Quincy, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 10-25, 7-25).

“Doesn’t matter the year, the game, the record with Quincy you never know,” said North Quincy head Coach Caitlin Plaskasovitis. “We lost the first game, came back the second game, and we clicked.”

The Presidents (4-2) came out hot in the first set jumping out to a 6-1 lead. But the Raiders fought back to grab the lead before losing it again. The lead would change twice before Quincy eventually won 25-18.

After going down 1-0 with the Quincy crowd making chants and tons of noise, Plaskasovitis pulled her team together and gave it to them straight.

“I tried to be patient with them at first because I understand the pressure of being away,” said Plaskasovitis. “But I told them ‘who is playing the level of volleyball they used to play?’ No one can say they played good volleyball.”

But the aftereffect of Plaskasovitis’ speech wasn’t immediately shown out of the gate in the second set. Quincy started the second set with a 4-1 lead. North Quincy tied the game up twice but struggled to get the lead.

When the score was 12-8 with Quincy leading, North Quincy called a timeout. That’s when the second speech was given.

“I’m always nice and lead with positivity,” said Plaskasovitis. “I just said, ‘What are we doing?’ And nobody knew. They were just as mad as I am. But when they see me get mad they have to own it, they have to go out, and (they) have to fix it.”

And fix it they did. North Quincy came out of the timeout and took the lead to eventually win the set 25-22. The Raiders never trailed in the final two games.

One of the biggest reasons for North Quincy’s win was the five aces and five kills by junior Brooklyn Rizzo, who played outside hitter.

“It feels pretty good,” said Rizzo of the win. “I was really nervous going into this. I was on JV last year and varsity lost, and so did we, so it was nice to come back and get a win.”

“Brooklyn is super focused,” said Plaskasovitis. “She knows what her job is. And when she makes an error she doesn’t let that one error dictate the rest of her game. She has a fantastic serve.”

Junior Ava Bryan served two aces with 12 kills to go along with Rizzo’s strong play.

Another big moment for the Raiders was at the end of the third set when senior Jennifer Lee served three straight aces to seal a third-set win. She did the same in the fourth set and she finished with six aces.

The back-and-forth nature of the game only fueled the fans in the rivalry matchup. The student sections of both teams chanted to each other after every play. When the Raiders won the game, students stormed the court.

“It’s insane,” said Rizzo. “It’s so crazy on the court and it’s a lot of pressure and nerves, so it’s good to win.”

As for Plaskasovitis – she welcomes that environment to every game and will never complain.

“I love it,” said Plaskasovitis. “I will never complain. They can talk as much as they want, say as much as they want. That is so fun to me. I will never complain about fans.”

Quincy head Coach Jacqui Niosi has some good and bad things to pull from the game.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Niosi. “I thought we did some really good things but I thought we lost our mental edge during Games 3 and 4.”

Despite the loss, Niosi does see the silver lining in this rivalry game. She said she’ll aim to build on what she saw with the early lead.

“We are a pretty young team,” said Niosi. “Hopefully something we’ll get better at is jumping out strong and staying there.”

The big reason for Quincy winning the first set was senior Bridget Hoare, who had five kills and an ace. Hoare led the Presidents in Kills with 10. She ended the first set with an emphatic spike.

“She’s athletic and super powerful and takes a good approach with the ball in front of her,” said Niosi. “She’s got a lot of power when the timing is right.”

Sophomore Destiny Francis played well with seven blocks and four kills. Sophomore Alyssa Hopps finished with three aces. Senior Annika Schmitt also finished with three aces.

North Quincy will look to keep their undefeated record alive in an in-league game against Duxbury Wednesday. Quincy will head to Hingham in a Patriot League game in hopes of bouncing back.