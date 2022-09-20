North Quincy High girls volleyball rallies back to defeat Rival Quincy

QUINCY – School rivalry matchups will always hold more weight, even if it’s just a regular season game.

On Monday, the undefeated North Quincy girls volleyball team (6-0) came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Quincy, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 10-25, 7-25).

“Doesn’t matter the year, the game, the record with Quincy you never know,” said North Quincy head Coach Caitlin Plaskasovitis. “We lost the first game, came back the second game, and we clicked.”

The Presidents (4-2) came out hot in the first set jumping out to a 6-1 lead. But the Raiders fought back to grab the lead before losing it again. The lead would change twice before Quincy eventually won 25-18.

North Quincy's Chika Akukwe celebrates a point against Quincy during girls volleyball action at Quincy High School, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

After going down 1-0 with the Quincy crowd making chants and tons of noise, Plaskasovitis pulled her team together and gave it to them straight.

“I tried to be patient with them at first because I understand the pressure of being away,” said Plaskasovitis. “But I told them ‘who is playing the level of volleyball they used to play?’ No one can say they played good volleyball.”

But the aftereffect of Plaskasovitis’ speech wasn’t immediately shown out of the gate in the second set. Quincy started the second set with a 4-1 lead. North Quincy tied the game up twice but struggled to get the lead.

