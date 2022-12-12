North Quincy High boys basketball 2022-23 season preview

QUINCY – They say it takes a village to raise a child. The same might go for replacing a “generational type kid” on a high school basketball team.

That’s what the North Quincy boys basketball team is aiming to do this winter. Last year, the Raiders had a successful 19-5 season with former star Daithi Quinn leading the charge. NQ made it to the Division 2 Round of 8, losing to eventual state champ Malden Catholic.

Quinn is now playing prep ball at Tabor Academy. It’ll take more than one player to fill that hole on the Raiders squad.

“That will be by committee, obviously,” NQ Coach Kevin Barrett said Tuesday, minutes after scrimmaging Cohasset High. “He was just a generational type kid. So it’s going to take a few guys to fill his shoes and fill his void with his departure. I think we’ll be alright. We have some kids that are hungry to step up.”

Raider Kobe Nguyen moves towards the hoop. North Quincy hosts Cohasset in a basketball scrimmage on Tuesday December 6, 2022.

Quinn averaged 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a sophomore last season en route to being named the Patriot League Keenan Division MVP. Despite his absence, Barrett still thinks the Raiders can contend.

“We were 19-5 last year, so we’re looking to pick up where we left off; that’s our goal,” said Barrett. “We have high expectations.”

And it all starts with his captains, who were part of the deep playoff run a year ago.

