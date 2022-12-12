North Quincy High boys basketball 2022-23 season preview

QUINCY – They say it takes a village to raise a child. The same might go for replacing a “generational type kid” on a high school basketball team.

That’s what the North Quincy boys basketball team is aiming to do this winter. Last year, the Raiders had a successful 19-5 season with former star Daithi Quinn leading the charge. NQ made it to the Division 2 Round of 8, losing to eventual state champ Malden Catholic.

Quinn is now playing prep ball at Tabor Academy. It’ll take more than one player to fill that hole on the Raiders squad.

“That will be by committee, obviously,” NQ Coach Kevin Barrett said Tuesday, minutes after scrimmaging Cohasset High. “He was just a generational type kid. So it’s going to take a few guys to fill his shoes and fill his void with his departure. I think we’ll be alright. We have some kids that are hungry to step up.”

Quinn averaged 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a sophomore last season en route to being named the Patriot League Keenan Division MVP. Despite his absence, Barrett still thinks the Raiders can contend.

“We were 19-5 last year, so we’re looking to pick up where we left off; that’s our goal,” said Barrett. “We have high expectations.”

And it all starts with his captains, who were part of the deep playoff run a year ago.

“I think Zach Taylor is really a kid that worked relentlessly this offseason to become the player we’ll see for the next three months,” said Barrett.

With one sophomore and four Seniors in the starting lineup, Taylor is putting the pressure on himself and his fellow upperclassmen to pave the way.

“All the Seniors this year, we all stepped up this year to lead the team and push each other every day to get better,” said Taylor.

As for the departure of Quinn, Taylor figures that it’s his time to shine.

“I knew I was going to get a lot more shots, so I was working on my jumpshot,” Taylor said of his work over the summer. “I knew I could get to the rim, so I’m still trying to expand my game to score on all three levels.”

North Quincy also will be counting on sophomore point guard Kobe Nguyen. Barrett pointed out that Nguyen “got his feet wet as a freshman last year on the big stage.”

Those are the two players that Barrett highlighted to be on the lookout for. But he also has faith in the rest of his starting five.

“We got Nate Caldwell, who’s a returning starter, Dylan Clifford, who played big minutes for us last year, then Joe Bates, who played sparingly last year but he worked a great deal in the offseason,” Barrett said. “We’re expecting big things from Joe.”

Without Quinn, North Quincy will have to start from square one in forming a new identity. The scrimmage against the Skippers Tuesday night was a step in the right direction.

“We’re still early on here, we’re only seven days in,” said Barrett. “We saw some positive things, but we still have some things we got to clean up, too, and that’s always the case at this point of the season. We’ll take a look at the film and get back in the gym tomorrow and try to correct those mistakes.

“I think we found a good foundation of our zone offense and where it’s at right now and we’ll continue to build on that,” Barrett continued.

One thing is for sure, the Raiders will be tested with high-level competition this season. They’ll have a combination of city rivalry games against Quincy (Jan. 20 and Feb. 10), division games, and a Showdown against a basketball powerhouse. All of which senior Captain Taylor marked off on his calendar.

“Pembroke, obviously, the Quincy games, obviously,” he said of the matchups he’s most looking forward to. “But we also play Saint John’s Prep (at home Jan. 16), which I think is going to be a good game this year.”