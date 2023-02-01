North Quincy boys basketball defeats Scituate behind Clifford’s effort

SCITUATE — The scene was set perfectly for Scituate High boys basketball head Coach Matt Poirier to nab his 350th career win Tuesday night at home.

But thanks to a double-double from North Quincy senior Captain Dylan Clifford, the celebration had to be delayed.

“That’s what they wanted against us,” Clifford said, “(but) we came in here and shut that down.”

Clifford finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders’ 55-39 win. They got hot from deep in the second half and drained three 3-pointers. Not too shabby for a 6-3 big man.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Dylan,” said North Quincy Coach Kevin Barrett. “He’ll take a lot of those shots, not tonight particularly, but when it’s in the air you’re like, ‘Oh no,’ and then it goes in it’s a sigh of relief after.”

The Raiders (11-4 overall, 10-2 in the Patriot League) run a seven-man rotation, which requires peak conditioning from their starting players. Clifford not only protected the paint, but he played perimeter defense for nearly the entire game. The high defensive intensity is something North Quincy worked on.

“Every practice is competitive,” said Clifford, who plays football in the fall and volleyball in the spring. “We don’t want to take days off, we don’t want to go light. Every drill you want to beat the guy in front of you, and that’s how we play it.”

“Throughout the whole season, the way he plays defense is huge,” said NQ senior guard Zach Taylor. “He can shoot the ball a little bit (and) he’s a big presence in the paint, too. He stepped up a lot this year and is a huge help.”

Taylor continued his league-MVP-caliber season by leading the Raiders with 18 points and 8 rebounds. He was consistent throughout all four quarters, and was huge to Raiders running away in the second half. North Quincy broke the game open with a 17-9 edge in the third quarter.

“It’s a great team win to come into a place like this, a tough place to win at. We just had a great team effort,” said Taylor, who played all 32 minutes.

The Raiders take a season sweep against Scituate (North Quincy won 72-48 back in December). North Quincy is in the middle of its second run through Patriot League Fisher Division opponents. With four league games remaining, the Raiders sit atop the Fisher standings at 10-2. The win over Scituate (8-4), coupled with Plymouth South (9-3) falling to Pembroke on Tuesday, gives North Quincy some breathing room. The Raiders will host Plymouth South next Tuesday and there’s a high likelihood the league title is decided with that result.

“We’ve been approaching it like a six-game tournament,” said Barrett.

Kobe Nguyen and Alex Pham each dropped 8 points in the win. Defensively, the Raiders were disciplined, only committing five fouls for the entire game.

“Real happy the way we came out, particularly defensively to hold a team with that much fire power to 36 points,” said Barrett. “Couldn’t be happier with the 32-minute defensive effort.”

However, that didn’t stop Sailor junior Captain Michael Porter from scoring a game-high 23 points. His four 3-pointers and free-throw shooting are what kept the game within arm’s reach. He was the only Sailor in double digits.

“Oh, he works hard, he works really hard,” said Poirier. “But we shouldn’t have to rely on him to do that. We scored 39 points; that’s not cutting it.”

The milestone celebration will have to wait at least another game. Obviously, Poirier wanted the win to be shared with the many students, parents, and friends in attendance that cheered the Sailors on. Scituate will try again for Poirier’s 350th on Wednesday at the Southeastern Regional.

“We just didn’t play hard enough and we didn’t shoot well,” Poirier said. “Credit to North Quincy; they look like guys who play a lot of basketball.”