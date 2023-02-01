North Quincy boys basketball defeats Scituate behind Clifford’s effort

SCITUATE — The scene was set perfectly for Scituate High boys basketball head Coach Matt Poirier to nab his 350th career win Tuesday night at home.

But thanks to a double-double from North Quincy senior Captain Dylan Clifford, the celebration had to be delayed.

“That’s what they wanted against us,” Clifford said, “(but) we came in here and shut that down.”

Zach Taylor's breakout season for North Quincy High boys basketball is not a surprise

Clifford finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders’ 55-39 win. They got hot from deep in the second half and drained three 3-pointers. Not too shabby for a 6-3 big man.

