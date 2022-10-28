North Park Men’s Soccer Sends Five to All-CCIW List

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin announced its selections for the 2022 Men’s Soccer All-Conference Team on Friday morning. The Vikings placed fifth on the All-CCIW list; two 1st teamers and three 2nd teamers.

Angel Barriga picked up first team honors for the third time in his NPU career, earning the same recognition in 2019 and 2021. This season, in league action, the midfielder from Bensenville, Illinois totaled a pair of goals and three assists. They marked at least one point against five different CCIW teams.

Tobias Lunde also earned first team honors, his first trip to the All-CCIW team. The Viking midfielder from Rennesøy, Norway accumulated four goals and three assists in league action, including a goal and an assist against Carthage. Lunde had at least one point against six different CCIW opponents.

William de Carro is a second team selection after quality play throughout all facets of the game. The midfielder from Västerås, Sweden had a goal and an assist against Elmhurst, totaling five goals throughout the regular season.

Isak Flo was named a second teamer, his first career all-conference selection. The forward from Ascot, United Kingdom marked three goals and an assist in CCIW action. They totaled 22 conference shots, including 12 on goal.

Noel Holm rounds out the all-conference selections, arriving as a second team pick. In CCIW action, the midfielder from Stockholm, Sweden had a goal in a win over Augustana and assists against Carthage and Carroll. They totaled 10 shots in CCIW games, including four on goal.

Additionally, Glenn McGowean was named North Park’s RESPECT Award winner.

About the RESPECT Award

At the conclusion of every sports season, each varsity program will recognize one student-athlete as their RESPECT Award honoree. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values ​​of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust. The RESPECT Award recognizes the intangible traits a student-athlete possesses that exemplify great character and encourage inclusiveness and a positive culture.