North Park Men’s Basketball Back in the National Conversation

CHICAGO, Ill. – North Park men’s basketball is back in the national conversation after receiving votes in the D3hoops.com Top 25 Week 2 Poll. This is the first time the program has received votes in the media poll since the 2016-17 season, where the Vikings climbed as high as No. 9 in the poll and finished as co-champions in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW).

With a 6-1 record after the first 2 weeks of the season, we are officially receiving votes in the @d3hoops Top 25 Polls. #RowTheShip! https://t.co/55dbIRApj9 pic.twitter.com/a7RzuJ3yF1 — NPU Men’s Basketball (@NPU_MBB) December 6, 2022

North Park is off to a 6-1 start and a perfect 2-0 in CCIW action with its lone loss arriving on Nov. 19 against (RV) Hope College. Bolstering that record, the Vikings have been road warriors, playing six of seven games away from home.

The Vikings’ 90-56 win over North Central last Saturday represented the largest margin of victory against a CCIW opponent since the 1987-88 season.

As a team, the Vikings’ 14 steals per game is third across all of Division III men’s basketball while their 8.7 turnover margin and 20.57 turnovers forced per game are ranked fifth and 15th, respectively. Marquise Jackson leads that defensive effort with 3.29 steals per game, good for seventh in the nation. Additionally, his 23 steals currently receive a national ranking of 14.

Vikings Ranked in CCIW Stat Categories:

Steals

1. Marquise Jackson (23)

3. Shamar Pumphrey (15)

5. Kolden Vanlandingham (14)

6. Jalen Boyd (13)

15. Jordan Boyd (9)

23. Dixon of Quill (7)

Scoring (PPG)

6. Marquise Jackson (16.6)

8. Kolden Vanlandingham (14.7)

10. Jalen Boyd (14.0)

19. Shamar Pumphrey (11.0)

Rebounding Average

6. Jordan Boyd (6.9)

20. Marquise Jackson (5.1)

23. Kolden Vanlandingham (4.9)

Field Goal Percentage

5. Adam Bulwa (58.1)

9. Jalen Boyd (55.7)

20. Marquise Jackson (51.1)

25. Shamar Pumphrey (46.8)

Free-Throw Percentage

7. Kolden Vanlandingham (71.9)

3-PT Field Goal Percentage

4. Jalen Boyd (48.0)

16. Kolden Vanlandingham (40.0)

Assists

5. Shamar Pumphrey (27)

6. Marquise Jackson (26)

Blocked Shots

10. Jordan Boyd (4)

13 h. Marquise Jackson (3)

13 h. Adam Bulwa (3)

On the hot start to the season, first-year head coach Sean Smith said, “I’m proud of our guys and how hard they have worked and played. We are not satisfied and realize that we have a lot of work ahead of us. We are committed to making continual progress by attacking each day with a Relentless effort.”

First conference game at home this season vs. @Augie_MBB. Come pack the house and make sure to wear your ugly Christmas Sweaters! @NPU @VikingsNPU #RowTheShip pic.twitter.com/3uV4pJaEGb — NPU Men’s Basketball (@NPU_MBB) December 6, 2022

That work continues this coming Saturday, Dec. 10, when the Vikings host Augustana College for their first CCIW home game of the season. Tipoff is set for 4:15 PM, following the Women’s game.