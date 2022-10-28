North Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall tune-up for volleyball districts in Thursday quad-match

LocalSportsJournal.com

WHITEHALL – The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening.

North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1 on the night.

The Norse defeated Whitehall (25-20, 25-23) and Reeths-Puffer (25-17, 25-16) but fell to Zeeland East (12-25, 12-25).

Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two blocks, while Natalie Pannucci added 16 digs, 12 kills and three blocks.

Fia Lindsay threw in nine kills with six aces and Sami Baker had 42 assists and 20 digs. Allie Jensen also chipped in with 24 digs, seven kills and five aces.

Whitehall only managed one win against Reeths-Puffer (25-8, 18-25, 15-13) and lost to Zeeland East and North Muskegon.

Arianna Black led for the Vikings with 20 kills and four aces. Kayla Mulder made 20 digs with 15 kills and Sydney Shepherd had 48 assists and four aces.

Reeths-Puffer struggled and went winless against Whitehall, North Muskegon and Zeeland East (18-25, 22-25).

Sophia Hekkema led the way with 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks, while Sophia Corradin had 12 digs, 10 aces and four kills. Billie Tryska had 19 kills with an ace and Meg Barnes made 16 digs.

North Muskegon is now 19-11-3.

Whitehall (19-21-5) will open up the Division 3 district tournament at Fruitport on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Reeths-Puffer (14-22-2) is set to play at Mona Shores in Division 2 district action on Wednesday. The Rockets will take on Mona Shores.