North Lamar Fine Arts students make All State Band and Choir

Kenzie Pence and Dylan Melvin are members of the North Lamar High School Choir and Bandand will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir and 5A Band in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Pence was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Kenzie is a student of Rebecca Hildreth and sings at school under the direction of Rebecca Hildreth who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Kenzie’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Kenzie is the child of Carly and Ryan Pence.

Melvin was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Dylan is a student of Jason R. Smith and Randy Jones who are members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Dylan’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Dylan is the child of Diana McGregor and Dirk Melvin.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

The Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of Musicians Advances from their Region to compete against Musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking Musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

Founded in 1921, the Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Go to www.tmea.org/convention for more information.

Over 30,000 people from Texas and around the world are expected to attend over 290 workshops, 100 performances, and visit over 1,200 exhibits booths at the nation's largest music educators convention.

MORE INFO: www.tmea.org/convention; 903-715-5182 / 903-715-1870