North Kitsap’s Baugh is the 2022 Kitsap Sun volleyball player of the year

Sophia Baugh’s volleyball career at North Kitsap concluded with the Vikings earning an eighth-place Trophy at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

It wasn’t an easy road for Baugh and her teammates after North Kitsap dropped its opening-round match 3-1 against Enumclaw. In order to place, the Vikings needed to pull off victories in back-to-back elimination games: one on Friday night against Ephrata and another Saturday morning against Fife.

“We were all angry we lost the first one,” Baugh said. “We were like, ‘We’re here no matter what, we may as well try our Hardest to win. We all wanted to place. That’s been my goal, our team goal, ever since I was a freshman. So ending it senior year, being able to do that was nice.”

