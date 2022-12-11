North Kitsap’s Baugh is the 2022 Kitsap Sun volleyball player of the year

Sophia Baugh’s volleyball career at North Kitsap concluded with the Vikings earning an eighth-place Trophy at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

It wasn’t an easy road for Baugh and her teammates after North Kitsap dropped its opening-round match 3-1 against Enumclaw. In order to place, the Vikings needed to pull off victories in back-to-back elimination games: one on Friday night against Ephrata and another Saturday morning against Fife.

“We were all angry we lost the first one,” Baugh said. “We were like, ‘We’re here no matter what, we may as well try our Hardest to win. We all wanted to place. That’s been my goal, our team goal, ever since I was a freshman. So ending it senior year, being able to do that was nice.”

The Kitsap Sun’s volleyball player of the year for 2022, Baugh played a major role in the Vikings’ success. The Olympic League 2A most valuable player led North Kitsap with 639 assists, wrapping up her four years in Poulsbo with a school-record 2,281 assists. The senior also totaled 304 digs, 18 blocks and 167 kills, displaying a level of versatility that helped the Vikings finish 21-4.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Baugh, whose older sisters Leah, Sarah and Rebekah were standout athletes at North Kitsap in volleyball and/or basketball.

Baugh will play collegiately at Point Loma Nazarene University, a NCAA D-II program in San Diego. The Sea Lions finished 20-8 this fall.

North Kitsap head Coach Kaelea Makaiwi used the word “winner” to describe Baugh.

“Sophia’s commitment to excellence on and off the court is something to be admired,” Makaiwi said. “Her leadership, dedication, and willingness to make the necessary sacrifices when needed and put the time in to work hard season after season will be greatly missed.”

Here’s who joins Baugh on this season’s All-West Sound volleyball team:

ALL-WEST SOUND VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Mary Allen, North Kitsap senior middle/outside hitter/receive specialist: All-Olympic League 2A first-team member posted a 96.8% serving percentage with 135 digs, 109 kills and 24 blocks.

Iliana Brockett, North Kitsap freshman outside hitter: Led the Vikings with 214 kills while adding 181 digs and 11 blocks. Made the All-Olympic League 2A first team.

Sophia Call, Kingston senior setter: Paced the Buccaneers with 558 assists, 164 digs and 44 service aces. Named to All-Olympic League 2A first team.

Anna Harvey, South Kitsap senior middle: Led the Wolves with 154 kills, 68 blocks and 33 aces. Earned All-South Puget Sound League 4A North Division second-team honors.

Emma Pendleton, Bainbridge junior libero: Amassed a team-high 189 assists and also led the Spartans with 27 aces. Member of the All-Olympic League 2A first team.

Maddie Pryde, North Kitsap senior middle: Earned All-Olympic League 2A first-team honors after totaling 233 digs, 208 kills and 42 blocks.

Coach: Kaelea Makaiwi, North Kitsap: The Vikings ran the table in the Olympic League, going 14-0, and placed at state for the first time since 2016.