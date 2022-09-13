North Jersey Top 20 rankings to start 2022

The 2022 girls volleyball season is underway in North Jersey, and many teams have picked up more or less where they left off in last year’s Top 20 rankings.

Immaculate Heart Returns as the No. 1 team with six starters back, and the Blue Eagles will be hungry to start another Championship streak after their run of 14 consecutive sectional/state titles ended at the hands of Paul VI (Hammonton).

Perennial Bergen County powers Old Tappan and Demarest should be strong again and have moved ahead of Defending county champ Ridgewood, which suffered big graduation losses. River Dell should be in the mix as well, while Bogota remains the class of the NJIC and Group 1.

Wayne Valley is the reigning Passaic County champion, and its main rival for the crown could change after 2021 runner-up Clifton was hit hard by graduation. Passaic Tech and Passaic Valley seek to take a step forward, and don’t be surprised if Lakeland makes strides after a 6-19 season.

Top 20 rankings

Immaculate Heart (23-2) Old Tappan (16-8) Demarest (22-2) River Dell (20-4) Bogota (27-3) Wayne Valley (24-4) Ridgewood (25-3) Northern Highlands (17-9) Bergen Tech (18-6) Pascack Valley (15-8) Ramapo (12-8) Fair Lawn (13-9) Ramsey (13-6) Immaculate Conception (20-4) Clifton (27-3) Paramus (13-11) Tenafly (14-8) Rutherford (23-4) Lyndhurst (23-5) Saddle Brook (20-7)

Also considered: Emerson (17-7), Fort Lee (14-12), Glen Rock (17-6), Passaic Tech (14-10), Passaic Valley (13-10), Secaucus (15-7).