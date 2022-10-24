North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 8

With an exciting final week of the high school football regular season for public schools behind us, it’s time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Glen Falone

Garfield senior

The senior completed 20 of 28 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for two scores, in the Boilermakers’ 38-21 win over St. Mary.

James Hickey

Indian Hills QB/LB

The senior threw for 122 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 53 yards and two scores, in the Braves’ 29-21 win over Bergen Tech. He also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

