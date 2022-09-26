North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 4

With another fun week of the high school football season behind us, it’s time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Alejandro Camarena

Pascack Hills RB/LB

The senior carried the ball 17 times for 175 yards in the Broncos’ 41-0 win over Indian Hills. He also made nine tackles and an interception to help Pascack Hills get off to a 3-0 start.

Brendan Chanley

Ridgewood tight end

The senior made two key catches to help the Maroons beat Passaic Tech, 12-7, on Friday night. He caught a touchdown pass in the first half and caught a 46-yard pass to set up a field goal in the third quarter.

Luca Gemma

Ramsey running back

Before missing the second half with an injury, the junior ran for two touchdowns in the Rams’ 42-20 win over Ridgefield Park. One of his scores came on a 60-yard run.

Nolan James

Don Bosco running back

The sophomore caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Ironmen’s 31-7 win over No. 1-ranked Bergen Catholic. Don Bosco handed the Crusaders their first loss since their rivalry game in November 2020.

Luke Macfie

Park Ridge RB/DB

The junior carried the scored four touchdowns in the Owls’ 34-0 win over Hawthorne. He ran for 107 yards and two scores on 14 carries, caught a touchdown pass, and returned a kickoff 92 yards for another score.

Braden Negro

Wood-Ridge quarterback

The senior went 11-for-15 for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and ran 13 times for 55 yards, as the Blue Devils beat Butler, 20-7, to clinch a spot in the NJIC Playoffs for the first time.

Caleb Paduani

Lakeland running back

The senior ran for 103 yards on 22 carries – all in the second half – and iced the Lancers’ 14-6 over Rival West Milford with a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Dakota Pinero

Palisades Park/Leonia RB/DB

The senior carried the ball 19 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, in a 42-20 win over Emerson. They also made three tackles.

Alex Scheuplein

Wayne Valley QB/DB

The senior ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the Indians’ 37-7 win over Rival Wayne Hills. He also made a key interception on defense, and went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.

Vote!

