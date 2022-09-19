North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 3

With another action-packed week of the high school football season behind us, it’s time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Brendan Chanley

Ridgewood WR/LB

After missing the Maroons’ first two games due to an injury, the senior caught the team’s only touchdown in a 7-6 win over Northern Highlands. On defense, they registered five tackles and a sack.

Nick Chromey

Wood-Ridge linebacker

The senior intercepted a pass and made 15 tackles in the Blue Devils’ surprising 14-12 win over Park Ridge on Friday night. He played a key role in a couple of goal-line stands and made a key fourth-down tackle with 1:15 left in the game.

