North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 2

With another fun week of the high school football season behind us, it’s time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Alejandro Camarena

Pascack Hills running back

The senior ran for three touchdowns in the Broncos’ 27-7 win over Teaneck in their season opener.

Tommy Caracciolo

Old Tappan’s quarterback

The senior threw three touchdown passes in the Golden Knights’ 28-0 win over Northern Highlands on Friday night. Old Tappan turned the tables on the Highlanders after losing 45-0 last year.

