North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 1

With an exciting first week of the high school football season behind us, it’s time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Marcos Betances

Clifton FB/LB

The senior returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 21-0 win over East Orange Campus on Friday night. Clifton got revenge after losing to East Orange on a controversial touchdown in last year’s Group 5 regional final.

Anthony DiLascio

Hasbrouck Heights RB/DB

After missing much of last season with a broken leg, DiLascio returned with 16 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the Aviators’ 42-13 win over Hawthorne. They also made five tackles on defense.

