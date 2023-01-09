North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 1-7

After another exciting week of the high school boys basketball season, it’s time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 pm Thursday.

Jeremy Lachman

Emerson junior guard

Lachman led the Cavos (7-1) to a 3-0 week to stretch their winning streak to four games and best start in years. Lachman averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in wins over Palisades Park and Bogota.

Jianni Moran

Fair Lawn junior guard

Moran drove the Cutters (7-1) to a 3-0 week that extended their winning streak to seven games. Moran averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in victories over Lakeland, Wayne Hills and Cliffside Park.

