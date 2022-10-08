North Fourth Art Center exhibit a Celebration of lives lived

“Art Stories: It’s Personal” is a celebration of lives lived and journeys taken, shared through a wide range of media at North Fourth Art Center.

The exhibit is about artists telling stories through their work and features story-infused works by photographer Sterling Van Deren Coke and sculptor Joe Forrest Sackett in the gallery along with multiple artists connected to North Fourth Art Center in a new gallery.

Coke’s Photographs are based in his study of photography and art history, along with his knowledge in computer science and physics.

Sackett’s specialty is metal sculptures and fabrications. He was inspired by the physical, emotional, political and aesthetic realities of our times coming from his perspective as a long-time New Mexico resident.

“The Featured artists, Joe Sackett, and photographer Sterling Coke were our established artists,” said Susanna Kearny, North Fourth Art Center Outreach director. “That’s in the main gallery, which is Northwest Gallery, and then there is actually 20 artists represented in the small gallery, so it’s a lot in a small room.”

The exhibition continues into the new Gallery X, where a diverse community of painters, photographers and potters take you on a journey through their work.

“It is also really fascinating because on the level of the visual arts and then with the exhibit, there are stories for each of the pieces, or for each of the bodies at work,” Kearny said. “So it is a Multilevel layered exhibition.”

With all of the art around you, it is easy to get lost in the pieces, Kearny said.

“There is a whole collection from a really eminent family out of Pakistan and one of the relatives works in the North Fourth Arts Center, so there’s a beautiful collection of Acoma pottery,” Kearny said. “It is just kind of unexpected in the sense that you walk into a space and see the different kinds of art and how they’re connected.”

The exhibit is on view through Oct. 25.

“Once you get into a gallery like this, there’s so much to see that we’re hoping people come and hang around,” Kearny said. “I think they will really enjoy the layers of this particular exhibit with a range of media and also the stories behind that.”