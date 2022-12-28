North Decatur Varsity Girls Basketball – WRBI Radio

Middletown- The North Decatur girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Shenandoah High School on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup with the Lady Raiders and came away with the win 52-41.

North jumped out early with a 30-10 lead at the Halftime break. Madi Allen scored 17 points in the first half to pace the squad. Allen would end up with 27 points total on the night.

Five other Chargers got into the scoring column as the night went on, and in the second half, the Lady Raiders closed the gap to as many as 6 points. Solid free throw shooting down the stretch put the game on ice and extended the lead back to double digits.

Ella Kunz dropped in 8 points on the night, while Kelsey Haley added 7 in the contest. Senior Madelyn Bohman scored early in the game and knocked in 5 points. Sydney Rohls chipped in an old-fashioned three-point play on her way to her 3 points. Clare Kinker also drilled a baseline jumper for 2 points in the game.

North improves to 11-5 (1-0) on the season and will be back in action next week in the conference tilt against Rival South Decatur. This game will be elementary recognition night for the Future Lady Chargers. Shenandoah falls to 5-8 on the campaign.

FT: 16/22 ND, 7/13 SHS

School Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

North Decatur 11 19 8 14

Shenandoah 5 5 11 20

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.