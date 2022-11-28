North Decatur Girls Varsity Basketball – WRBI Radio

Knightstown- From the tip, North Decatur controlled the tempo in their game against Knightstown on Saturday, easily cruising to the 70-22 win. The 2016-17 season is the last time North has put up at least 70 points in back-to-back wins. This time it was on the road.

50 first-half points came from everywhere, and Knightstown did not have an answer for the Offensive onslaught. Seven different players scored in the first quarter alone, with the points coming from the half-court offense, in transition, and the Charity stripe. ND turned several Knightstown turnovers into fast break points to build a 50-4 lead at the break.

In the second half, some defensive miscues and tough shots going in got the Panthers going offensively, but the bench points paid dividends as all the Lady Chargers saw action in the game. And each player scored, happening for the first time this season.

The win improves ND to 5-4 on the campaign and they play host to Sectional opponent South Ripley (4-3) on Tuesday night. As of now, this plans to be the opening game of the renovated gymnasium. JV tip starts at 6 PM.

Scoring Today:

Kunz 14

Allen 12

Haley 10

Bohman 9

Rohls 8

Kinker 7

Barker 3

Jo Whitaker 3

Ally Whitaker 2

Ogden 2

FT: ND 3/5, Knightstown 2/5

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.