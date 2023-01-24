North Decatur Girls JV Basketball gets win over Jennings County – WRBI Radio

Greensburg– The JV Lady Chargers took to the court on Monday night in an added game to the schedule to make-up for lost game during the season by welcoming Jennings County to Cook Court.

Despite trailing 28-20 with 3:13 left to play in the game, the Lady Chargers executed down the stretch to pull out the win 32-28, as the Lady Panthers were held scoreless in the final minutes of play.

After a tough loss on Saturday where free throws cost the Lady Chargers the game, North was near perfect in the 4th quarter scoring 8 of 9 from the Charity stripe. Ally Whitaker was 4 for 4 in the 4th, adding to her 2 field goals in the period en route to a game high 14 points.

Kacie Ogden played well on both ends of the floor, scoring 8 points in the contest and affecting the game on the defensive end with pressure in the backcourt to cause multiple Panther turnovers.

Jo Whitaker was quieter offensively than in previous games but still found a way to impact the game late in the 4th quarter when she stepped to the free throw line with the Chargers up 2 and a chance to ice the game. She made both free throws to put ND up 4.

Brook Mauer and Emma Schoettmer both added 2 points apiece.

Libby Crawford and Blanca Akba contributed off the bench with key steals and rebounds down the stretch.

The JV Lady Chargers now stand at 13-6 (2-0) on the season and travel to Hauser on Tuesday to wrap up their season. ND finished the home campaign at 8-2 on the year.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.