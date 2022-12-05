North Decatur Freshman Boys Basketball – WRBI Radio

The Chargers played a home game against the Batesville Bulldogs Saturday morning. The Chargers started out strong, moving the ball well on offense on their way to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The team also played solid defense and held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the first half, going into halftime with a 20-10 lead. In the third quarter, the shots stopped falling for the Chargers, and a few defensive mistakes, along with some good shooting by the Bulldogs, led to the lead being cut to 3 by the fourth quarter. The Chargers also gave up quite a few second-chance opportunities in the second half and missed three front ends of one-and-one free throws. The Bulldogs were able to tie the game and force overtime. The overtime was tightly contested, but ultimately, the Bulldogs came out on top 38-37, as the Chargers missed 4 more free throws in the overtime period.

Brody Barker led the team in scoring with 12 points, while also collecting 5 rebounds. Hayden Ramsey and Garrett Schwering added 8 points apiece, while Schwering added 9 rebounds and Ramsey grabbed 5. Scott Morford scored 4 points, Micah Smith scored 3, and Brayden Smith added 2.

Click here to see the game stats.

The Chargers play again at Jac-Cen-Del Monday, 12/05/2022, at 6:00 pm.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.